- A disabled man is struggling to move around his country home after thieves stole his customized golf cart.

Clyde Lowe, 70, is missing one leg and relied on his EZ-GO golf cart to do daily chores, like check his mailbox, visit neighbors, and lock his fence.

This weekend, Lowe says he woke up and noticed his trusty cart had vanished from the front porch where he's parked it for the past 15 years.

"It's just the same as my legs really," said Lowe, who lives alone, and has no living family members.

The 30-year resident of Golden Leaf Lane in Crystal River, Florida now depends on his motorized wheelchair to get around. But the rough terrain surrounding his home makes the wheelchair an unreliable form of transportation.

"It bottoms out in the sand, and I can't go nowhere, and then if I don't have my [prosthetic] leg on, I'm stuck," said Lowe.

A report was filed with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Lowe hopes anyone who sees the green golf cart reports it to detectives.

In the meantime, the soft-spoken, former coal miner wants the thief to know he holds no grudges: "I hope they enjoy it."