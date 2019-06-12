< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Custom cart stolen from disabled Crystal River man By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News 
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 11:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:24PM EDT 12 2019 11:19PM By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News 
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:18PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 11:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:24PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A disabled man is struggling to move around his country home after thieves stole his customized golf cart.</p><p>Clyde Lowe, 70, is missing one leg and relied on his EZ-GO golf cart to do daily chores, like check his mailbox, visit neighbors, and lock his fence.</p><p>This weekend, Lowe says he woke up and noticed his trusty cart had vanished from the front porch where he's parked it for the past 15 years.</p><p>"It's just the same as my legs really," said Lowe, who lives alone, and has no living family members.</p><p>The 30-year resident of Golden Leaf Lane in Crystal River, Florida now depends on his motorized wheelchair to get around. But the rough terrain surrounding his home makes the wheelchair an unreliable form of transportation.</p> <div id='continue-text-412395340' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412395340' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412395340' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412395340', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412395340'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It bottoms out in the sand, and I can't go nowhere, and then if I don't have my [prosthetic] leg on, I'm stuck," said Lowe.</p><p>A report was filed with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. The show, from the creators of &quot;Jersey Shore,&quot; focuses on the lives of 20-somethings and their relationships as they live out their summer on the beach." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MTV's 'Floribama Shore' begins filming season 3 in Pinellas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Filming is now underway in St. Pete Beach for the MTV reality series "Floribama Shore." The show, from the creators of "Jersey Shore," focuses on the lives of 20-somethings and their relationships as they live out their summer on the beach.</p><p>The cast of eight people, ages 23 to 26, kicked off filming this week for season 3 of the MTV reality series. Their primary filming location is a waterfront home on Punta Vista Drive, where the front yard is decked out with more than two dozen lights attached to tall poles. Over 50 of the show's crew members are staying in local hotels, while some are living in the home next door.</p><p>"Granted, there’s an economic impact with the crew coming here and staying for six to eight weeks, but the other part of that is it’s an MTV-type set-up and we’re concerned because we’re family beach town here,” St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/plant-high-tops-list-of-best-bay-area-schools" title="Plant High tops list of best Bay Area schools" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/10/Plant_high_student_arrest_0_828425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/10/Plant_high_student_arrest_0_828425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/10/Plant_high_student_arrest_0_828425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/10/Plant_high_student_arrest_0_828425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/10/Plant_high_student_arrest_0_828425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plant High tops list of best Bay Area schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four Hillsborough County schools are in the top spots in a list of school rankings by region.</p><p>The list from U.S. News & World Report says Plant High, Steinbrenner High, Newsome High, and Sickles High are the best in the Bay area.</p><p>The rankings were based on six elements : College readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/parents-fight-for-custody-holistic-treatments-for-son-with-cancer" title="Parents fight for custody, holistic treatments for son with cancer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_0_7390329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_0_7390329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_0_7390329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_0_7390329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_0_7390329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The parents of Noah McAdams, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams say their sons health is improving." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parents fight for custody, holistic treatments for son with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The parents of a little boy at the center of a battle over his cancer treatment are fighting charges against them in court.</p><p>The parents of Noah McAdams, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams say their son’s health is improving, but the time away from his parents is taking a toll.</p><p>"It’s very hard for him to warm up to us and once he does he's going into procedures and then it’s over and then we have to go," said McAdams.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> 