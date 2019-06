- Two people are dead after a crash along Interstate 75 in Marion County that has closed the highway’s northbound lanes south of Ocala.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along I-75 just north of the exit for Highway 484. A tractor-trailer and three motorcycles were involved.

Troopers say two people were killed, but they did not immediately offer any more details.

All northbound lanes are closed and drivers should avoid the area, they add.

