Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-75 south of Ocala
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:23AM EDT By FOX 13 News staff OCALA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Two people are dead after a crash along Interstate 75 in Marion County that has closed the highway's northbound lanes south of Ocala. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along I-75 just north of the exit for Highway 484. A tractor-trailer and three motorcycles were involved. The owner of Chick-fil-A in Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Florida has been charged with molesting a teen girl, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested and charged Heather Matuszek, 32, of Dunedin, with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. They say Matuszek has admitted to two occasions of the alleged abuse, which the victim said happened in 2014 when Matuszek was a youth leader at Clearwater Community Church.

The incidents happened outside of the church setting, investigators said, adding contact between leaders and youths outside of the church is not uncommon. Four Hillsborough County schools are in the top spots in a list of school rankings by region.

The list from U.S. News & World Report says Plant High, Steinbrenner High, Newsome High, and Sickles High are the best in the Bay area.

The rankings were based on six elements: College readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate. The show, from the creators of "Jersey Shore," focuses on the lives of 20-somethings and their relationships as they live out their summer on the beach.</p><p>The cast of eight people, ages 23 to 26, kicked off filming this week for season 3 of the MTV reality series. Their primary filming location is a waterfront home on Punta Vista Drive, where the front yard is decked out with more than two dozen lights attached to tall poles. Troopers say two people were killed, but they did not immediately offer any more details.

All northbound lanes are closed and drivers should avoid the area, they add. Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland competes at the Deadlift for Max event during the World's Strongest Man competition at Yalong Bay Cultural Square on August 24, 2013 in Hainan Island, China. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images) id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deadly-motorcycle-crash-closes-i-75-south-of-ocala" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/1224--11_1560439358346_7393374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/1224--11_1560439358346_7393374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/1224--11_1560439358346_7393374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/1224--11_1560439358346_7393374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/1224--11_1560439358346_7393374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FDOT&#x20;camera&#x20;image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-75 south of Ocala</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-missing-tennessee-man-last-seen-in-haines-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/elias%20ladd_1560434811211.jpg_7393123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/elias%20ladd_1560434811211.jpg_7393123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/elias%20ladd_1560434811211.jpg_7393123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/elias%20ladd_1560434811211.jpg_7393123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/elias%20ladd_1560434811211.jpg_7393123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for missing Tennessee man last seen in Haines City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-game-of-thrones-actor-among-athletes-competing-in-bradenton-to-be-world-s-strongest-man-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY%20Hafthor%20Bjornsson_1560425081711.jpg_7391886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY%20Hafthor%20Bjornsson_1560425081711.jpg_7391886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY%20Hafthor%20Bjornsson_1560425081711.jpg_7391886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY%20Hafthor%20Bjornsson_1560425081711.jpg_7391886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY%20Hafthor%20Bjornsson_1560425081711.jpg_7391886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hafthor&#x20;Bjornsson&#x20;of&#x20;Iceland&#x20;competes&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Deadlift&#x20;for&#x20;Max&#x20;event&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Strongest&#x20;Man&#x20;competition&#x20;at&#x20;Yalong&#x20;Bay&#x20;Cultural&#x20;Square&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Hainan&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;China&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Victor&#x20;Fraile&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Game of Thrones' actor among athletes competing in Bradenton to be 'world's strongest man'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/custom-cart-stolen-from-disabled-crystal-river-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-STOLEN%20GOLF%20CART_1560396231593.jpg_7391476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-STOLEN%20GOLF%20CART_1560396231593.jpg_7391476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-STOLEN%20GOLF%20CART_1560396231593.jpg_7391476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-STOLEN%20GOLF%20CART_1560396231593.jpg_7391476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-STOLEN%20GOLF%20CART_1560396231593.jpg_7391476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Custom cart stolen from disabled Crystal River man</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 