- A body was found at a Clearwater hotel, prompting a death investigation.

Clearwater police said an adult male was found dead at the Flamingo Hotel, located at 1806 North Fort Harrison Avenue. The man was not publicly identified, but police said he had not been seen since Saturday.

There were signs of a fire in the room, police added, and detectives are working with firefighters as they investigate.

No other information has been provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



