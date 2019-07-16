< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418433410" data-article-version="1.0">Death investigation underway at Flamingo Hotel in Clearwater</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Death investigation underway at Flamingo Hotel in Clearwater&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/death-investigation-underway-at-flamingo-hotel-in-clearwater" data-title="Death investigation underway at Flamingo Hotel in Clearwater" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/death-investigation-underway-at-flamingo-hotel-in-clearwater" addthis:title="Death investigation underway at Flamingo Hotel in Clearwater"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418433410.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418433410");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/flamingo%20hotel%20death%202_1563292741697.jpg_7526121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Clearwater Fire Rescue </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/flamingo%20hotel%20death%202_1563292741697.jpg_7526121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="flamingo hotel death 2_1563292741697.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/flamingo%20hotel%20death_1563292741640.jpg_7526122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="flamingo hotel death_1563292741640.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418433410-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/flamingo%20hotel%20death%202_1563292741697.jpg_7526121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Clearwater Fire Rescue" title="flamingo hotel death 2_1563292741697.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Clearwater Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/flamingo%20hotel%20death_1563292741640.jpg_7526122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Clearwater Fire Rescue" title="flamingo hotel death_1563292741640.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/death-investigation-underway-at-flamingo-hotel-in-clearwater">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418433410" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A body was found at a Clearwater hotel, prompting a death investigation.</p><p>Clearwater police said an adult male was found dead at the Flamingo Hotel, located at 1806 North Fort Harrison Avenue. The man was not publicly identified, but police said he had not been seen since Saturday.</p><p>There were signs of a fire in the room, police added, and detectives are working with firefighters as they investigate.</p><p>No other information has been provided.</p><p><strong>This story is developing. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lorretta Pickard died in her home in Bartow." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk County commissioners approve $200,000 settlement in 2018 deadly fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eight months after Loretta Pickard, 76, died in a house fire, Polk County Commissioners voted to offer her family a $200,000 settlement. </p><p>Pickard's Lakeland home caught fire in November 2018, and an investigation into the response by Polk Fire Rescue found room for improvement. Months of controversy and investigations into the 76-year-old's death in a house fire has led county leaders to consider cutting a check to her family.</p><p>Last year, Pickard called 911 from inside her log home in a wooded area of Bartow. For 20 minutes, the 911 dispatcher reassured Pickard help was on the way, officials said. During that time, firefighters focused on the flames outside rather than a rescue. The captain in charge of the scene posted a video of the fire on Snapchat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-driving-stolen-car-crashes-into-st-pete-officer-s-patrol-car-officials-say" title="15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into St. Pete officer's patrol car, officials say" data-articleId="418383842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/st%20pete%20patrol%20car%20crash_1563270267315.jpg_7525271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/st%20pete%20patrol%20car%20crash_1563270267315.jpg_7525271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/st%20pete%20patrol%20car%20crash_1563270267315.jpg_7525271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/st%20pete%20patrol%20car%20crash_1563270267315.jpg_7525271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/st%20pete%20patrol%20car%20crash_1563270267315.jpg_7525271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into St. Pete officer's patrol car, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A police officer in St. Petersburg is recovering after a driver, traveling in a stolen car, collided into his vehicle.</p><p>Police said the crash occurred Monday when a sergeant with the St. Petersburg Police Department was heading west on 18th Avenue South. At one point, stolen blue Toyota Camry was speeding northbound on 7th Street South, and ran a stop sign, investigators said.</p><p>The vehicles crashed at the intersection and three people from inside the Camry, along with the sergeant, were taken to a nearby hospital. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/documentary-giving-in-depth-look-into-the-skyway-bridge-tragedy-to-debut-at-tampa-theatre" title="Documentary giving in-depth look into the Skyway Bridge tragedy to debut at Tampa Theatre" data-articleId="418382013" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/21/Snapshot%201%20_OP_8-21-2015%203-30%20PM_CP__1440186792675_116615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/21/Snapshot%201%20_OP_8-21-2015%203-30%20PM_CP__1440186792675_116615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/21/Snapshot%201%20_OP_8-21-2015%203-30%20PM_CP__1440186792675_116615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/21/Snapshot%201%20_OP_8-21-2015%203-30%20PM_CP__1440186792675_116615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/21/Snapshot%201%20_OP_8-21-2015%203-30%20PM_CP__1440186792675_116615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Documentary giving in-depth look into the Skyway Bridge tragedy to debut at Tampa Theatre</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was 39 years ago when the unthinkable happened in Tampa Bay: a chunk of the old Sunshine Skyway Bridge fell to the water below after it was struck by a freighter. Six cars, a truck and a bus plunged into Tampa Bay, killing 35 people. </p><p>Now, a new documentary will take a look back at that day, and the incredible aftermath. The film is called "The Skyway Bridge Disaster" and will debut at the Tampa Theatre on September 14.</p><p>The documentary will highlight the day when M/V Summit Venture slammed into one of the two original spans during a storm in 1980. <h4>Documentary giving in-depth look into the Skyway Bridge tragedy to debut at Tampa Theatre</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:07AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>It was 39 years ago when the unthinkable happened in Tampa Bay: a chunk of the old Sunshine Skyway Bridge fell to the water below after it was struck by a freighter. Six cars, a truck and a bus plunged into Tampa Bay, killing 35 people. </p><p>Now, a new documentary will take a look back at that day, and the incredible aftermath. The film is called "The Skyway Bridge Disaster" and will debut at the Tampa Theatre on September 14.</p><p>The documentary will highlight the day when M/V Summit Venture slammed into one of the two original spans during a storm in 1980. The current bridge -- now formally known as the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge -- was dedicated back on February 7, 1987. </p>
</div> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/CW%20rowing%20club_1563292443597.jpg_7526108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/CW%20rowing%20club_1563292443597.jpg_7526108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/CW%20rowing%20club_1563292443597.jpg_7526108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tampa is expanding popular new rowing camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veterans-create-sandbag-machine-for-natural-disasters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/MACHINES.00_01_16_24.Still001_1563292117959_7525898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/MACHINES.00_01_16_24.Still001_1563292117959_7525898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/MACHINES.00_01_16_24.Still001_1563292117959_7525898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/MACHINES.00_01_16_24.Still001_1563292117959_7525898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/MACHINES.00_01_16_24.Still001_1563292117959_7525898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veterans create sandbag machine for natural disasters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colombian-man-busted-trying-to-smuggle-cocaine-under-his-wig" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Spanish&#x20;National&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-commissioners-approve-200-000-settlement-in-2018-deadly-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/loretta%20pickard%20fatal%20fire%20polk%202_1550269013479.jpg_6773741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lorretta&#x20;Pickard&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;home&#x20;in&#x20;Bartow&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County commissioners approve $200,000 settlement in 2018 deadly fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/searchers-scour-michigan-woods-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-who-wandered-from-campsite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <h3>Searchers find missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from Michigan campsite</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> 