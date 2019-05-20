< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408072589" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408072589" data-article-version="1.0">Decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana considered by Sarasota commission</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/decriminalizing-small-amounts-of-marijuana-considered-by-sarasota-commission" addthis:title="Decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana considered by Sarasota commission"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408072589.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408072589");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408072589-408072532"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408072589-408072532" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sarasota%20Marijuana%20Changes%2010pm%20SOTVO%20KC_WTVTf916_186.mp4.00_01_05_46.Still001_1558408314140.jpg_7296028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/decriminalizing-small-amounts-of-marijuana-considered-by-sarasota-commission">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-408072589").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-408072589").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408072589" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Sarasota city leaders move forward on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.</p><p>The change would mean tickets, not jail time, for certain offenders.</p><p>After a public hearing about the proposed ordinance, the commission gave the plan the green light to move forward but they brought up some concerns.</p><p>Under the current law, anyone caught with less than 20-grams of marijuana faces jail time, a fine, and a criminal record.</p><p>The new law would decriminalize that amount of marijuana giving officers the option to instead hand out a ticket and a small fine.</p> <div id='continue-text-408072589' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408072589' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408072589' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408072589', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408072589'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The ordinance lays out specific criteria that must be met, including:</p><p>- The individual in possession is over the age of eighteen (18);<br />- The cannabis weighs less than twenty (20) grams;<br />- The individual was not ingesting, inhaling, vaping, smoking, consuming or otherwise introducing cannabis into the human body, or in possession of burnt cannabis, on any public property or on any private property held open to the public;<br />- The possession of cannabis or cannabis paraphernalia was not in a form… which constitutes a felony under state law;<br />- The individual was not committing any other criminal offense at the time of the violation.</p><p><a href="https://sarasota.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=7&event_id=3423&meta_id=582124">Read the full proposed ordinance here.</a></p><p>Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody explained, “This, I think, strikes an appropriate balance between discouraging drug use and not going overboard with punishment. The primary reason that I’m pushing this change is to really allow our officers and our criminal justice partners to spend more time on violent crime and more serious issues in our community when I think that these types of issues can be dealt with, with a simple citation.”</p><p>The city attorney pointed out: In order for this ordinance to be worthwhile, the police department needs to be onboard and utilize it.</p><p>He will now work to make some revisions to the proposal based on concerns raised by council members.</p><p>Other Florida cities, including Tampa and Port Richey, have also decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.</p><p>Even though this was approved Monday, the plan still needs to have a second reading.</p><p>The commission is expected to vote on it next month. 