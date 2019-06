- Pinellas County deputies arrested the driver who fatally struck a teenage bicyclist in Indian Rocks Beach on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge approaching Gulf Boulevard.

Deputies said 17-year-old Sophia Delott was riding her bicycle on the westbound side in the bike lane when she was hit by a BMW driven by 69-year-old Neil Singhal.

The collision caused Delott to be ejected from the bicycle. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Investigators said Singhal appeared to be impaired at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

