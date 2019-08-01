Citrus County is cracking down on those who don't want to follow the rules. In the past, code violators were only handed fines.

However, fines didn't seem to faze many offenders so the county is threatening jail time.

"When code goes to somebody and says, 'You have a violation, clean it up,' and they clean it up, that's what's supposed to happen, but it doesn't," said Citrus County Commissioner Brian Coleman. "Something's going to happen and it's not going to be, you get a little fine or something, now you're possibly going to jail."