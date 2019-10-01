< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - St. Petersburg police are settled into their new headquarters, leaving many curious about what's going to happen to the property where the old station sits. </p><p>The new police station, across the street on 1st Ave North, opened its doors in March.</p><p>The old station is worth about $6.6 million and seven developers have pitched ideas for the property's future to the city. <a href="http://www.stpete.org/construction_services_and_permitting/real_estate/]">Each proposal</a> incorporates office and apartment space, plus parking and retail.</p><p>St. Petersburg Communications Director Ben Kirby said the city will pick the proposal that brings jobs to the area while blending in with the other businesses in St. Pete's Edge District. </p><p>"What's best going to integrate into the neighborhood into the community -- work the best and look the best," Kirby said.</p> <div id='continue-text-430970000' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section Preservation of the neighborhood's vibe is very important to Jarrett Sabatini, who opened Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails three years ago.

"What's unique in this neighborhood is a lot of great businesses and owners that feed off of each other," Sabatini said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman's office will select one proposal to submit to the city council in the coming weeks.

Right now, the old police building is being used as city hall while maintenance and repairs are being done to the location on 5th Street North. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sarasota-bar-with-nearly-15-000-stuck-to-walls-donates-money-for-hurricane-victims-in-bahamas" title="Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas" data-articleId="431303846" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/money-wall_1570210775530_7687542_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Siesta Key Oyster Bar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Staff members at a Sarasota bar have taken nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.</p><p>According to USA Today , the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Sarasota is known for its dollar bill decorations. For the past 16 years, bar patrons would write messages on a bill and staple it to the wall.</p><p>Ever since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas in September, employees have been carefully taking the dollar bills off the walls in order to donate the money to hurricane relief efforts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rabies-alert-issued-in-zephyrhills-after-rabid-raccoon-attacked-dog" title="Rabies alert issued in Zephyrhills after rabid raccoon attacked dog" data-articleId="431293367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rabies alert issued in Zephyrhills after rabid raccoon attacked dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials issued a rabies alert for one Pasco County neighborhood after a rabid raccoon was discovered. </p><p>The alert was issued for residents and visitors in the southwest region of Zephyrhills. A raccoon was tested after it attacked an owned dog on Wednesday. The dog was recently vaccinated against rabies, but was placed on observation, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County. </p><p>The rabies alert is for 60 days, and is meant to increase awareness for those within the following boundaries: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-returns-to-climate-conversation-during-first-summit-in-10-years" title="Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years" data-articleId="431214001" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years.</p><p>Some say Florida isn't doing enough to combat the growing climate crisis. Local leaders aim to do what they can to make Florida a leader in energy efficiency.</p><p>The sunshine state's beaches and tropical climate are what millions call home, but with hotter days and a rising sea level on the horizon, some local leaders fear our daily paradise could undergo dramatic changes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coast-guard-performs-rare-mid-state-rescue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_20191004213118"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coast Guard performs rare, mid-state rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(WPTV)" title="vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wwe-heavy-hitters-train-in-orlando-for-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-13"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview6"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX 13</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Confederate flag is shown in the grass. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="getty_confederateflagminifile_100119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/mom-shares-photo-of-ex-partner-fiance-to-encourage-co-parenting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/madison%20holley%20coparenting_1570223791365.jpg_7687830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/madison%20holley%20coparenting_1570223791365.jpg_7687830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/madison%20holley%20coparenting_1570223791365.jpg_7687830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/madison%20holley%20coparenting_1570223791365.jpg_7687830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/madison%20holley%20coparenting_1570223791365.jpg_7687830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Madison&#x20;Holley" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom shares photo of ex-partner, fiancé to encourage co-parenting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coast-guard-performs-rare-mid-state-rescue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Coast_Guard_rescues_pilots_from_swamp_4_7687837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard performs rare, mid-state rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/21-year-old-oversleeps-jury-duty-goes-to-jail-for-10-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/vlcsnap-2019-10-04-16h40m30s213_1570222207515_7687828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;WPTV&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wwe-heavy-hitters-train-in-orlando-for-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-13" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Cascio%20WWE%20pkg%201_WTVT1cb1_186.mp4_WTVT1e8c_186.mp4.00_02_08_45.Still009_1570220835185.jpg_7687599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX 13</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;grass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 