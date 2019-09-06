< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="relatedHeadlines-427712339" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The diamondback rattlesnake is one of the deadliest snakes in the United States, and it can be found all over Florida.</p><p>Nonetheless, a Wesley Chapel family was surprised to find a rather large rattler in their backyard.</p><p>Their home in the Watergrass community backs up to a preserve area. People are used to being close to nature. </p><p>"We have the deers, the boars, all kinds of different animals," Samantha Pelletier said.</p><p>But Friday morning, Linda Pelletier found a critter of a different kind while working in her backyard.</p> <div id='continue-text-427712339' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427712339' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427712339' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427712339', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427712339'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"And I looked, I said, 'Oh my God,' and I eased and put my mulch down, and then I backed up really slowly because he looked like he was going to attack me," she said.</p><p>"As soon as I opened the door I immediately heard a rattle, said Samantha. "And I said. 'OK, this is not a good snake."</p><p>Coiled up in the yard was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.</p><p>It only took <a href="https://www.aallanimalcontrol.com/tampa/">AAAC Wildlife Removal of Tampa Bay</a> a few minutes, using snake hooks, to capture the five-footer.</p><p>"That snake wasn't leaving," said owner Chris Wirt. "That snake set up under there and was coiled under there and was not gonna leave." </p><p>Chris and his associate, John Anderson, gave FOX 13 News a closer look at rattler.</p><p>The eastern diamondback is one of the deadliest snakes in the United States. Their bites are extremely painful.</p><p>Chris says the recent wet weather likely drove this rattlesnake to higher ground, and it appeared to have recently had a meal.</p><p>"It was actually sitting out in the sun to help it digest," he explained. "Because it's a cold-blooded animal they have to get their body temp up so they can digest properly."</p><p>The rattlesnake will now live the rest of its life in captivity, most likely at a venom lab helping to make anti-venin to treat snake bites.</p><p>There are six venomous snakes found across Florida, and four of them are fairly common in the Tampa Bay area, including the dusky pygmy rattlesnake. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother-to-be widowed after dispute turns deadly in Clearwater</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Samantha Omasta and her husband recently found out they were pregnant but their life together came to an end last weekend when Derek Omasta was shot and killed. </p><p>According to Clearwater police, Omasta was shot during an argument with his neighbor, Deshon Powers.</p><p>Arrest records state the two were verbally fighting over parking when Powers went inside his home and came back outside with a gun.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-accused-in-bank-robbery-carjacking-murder-medically-unable-to-stand-trial" title="Man accused in bank robbery, carjacking, murder 'medically unable' to stand trial" data-articleId="427730997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/James_Hanson__medically_unable__to_stand_0_7643863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/James_Hanson__medically_unable__to_stand_0_7643863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/James_Hanson__medically_unable__to_stand_0_7643863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/James_Hanson__medically_unable__to_stand_0_7643863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/James_Hanson__medically_unable__to_stand_0_7643863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Last time we saw murder defendant James Hanson, he was fighting to get out on bond, but was denied. Four days later, deputies say he tried to take his own life inside the jail." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused in bank robbery, carjacking, murder 'medically unable' to stand trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The last time we saw murder defendant James Hanson, he was fighting to get out on bond, but was denied. Four days later, deputies say he tried to take his own life inside the jail.</p><p>LINK: Deadly Valrico carjacking suspect: 'My life is over.'</p><p>He has been at the hospital in critical condition ever since, according to information revealed in court.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hernando-sheriff-school-bathroom-gun-sale-gone-wrong-prompted-lock-downs" title="Hernando sheriff: School bathroom gun sale gone wrong prompted lock-downs" data-articleId="427729288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Students_steal_gun_from_classmate_at_sch_0_7643384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Students_steal_gun_from_classmate_at_sch_0_7643384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Students_steal_gun_from_classmate_at_sch_0_7643384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Students_steal_gun_from_classmate_at_sch_0_7643384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Students_steal_gun_from_classmate_at_sch_0_7643384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="IT WAS A FAILED PLOT TO BRING A GUN TO SCHOOL AND SELL IT ON CAMPUS. AND NOW FIVE HERNANDO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE FACING CHARGES." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hernando sheriff: School bathroom gun sale gone wrong prompted lock-downs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced the arrests of five Hernando High School students Friday following a botched plot to sell the gun at school.</p><p>According to the sheriff, a 15-year-old student stole the gun from a family member and passed it to a friend on a school bus Thursday morning.</p><p>That student then met three other students in the bathroom, where the transaction was supposed to take place. The supposed buyers, however, had other plans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos sky: Suspects can't outrun Manatee Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/health-officials-scramble-to-identify-cause-of-lung-disease-linked-to-vaping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_20190907031607"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials scramble to identify cause of lung disease linked to vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mote-marine-laboratory-awarded-5-year-funding-to-study-red-tide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_20190907031607"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MOTE Marine Laboratory awarded 5-year funding to study red tide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/work-begins-to-identify-relatives-of-those-buried-at-zion-cemetery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_20190831024443"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Work begins to identify relatives of those buried at Zion Cemetery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 