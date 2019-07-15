< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/driver-in-stolen-car-hits-kills-woman-in-st-pete-hit-and-run-crash-police-say?fbclid=IwAR2Ey5oHzGn49Po5sOWDw0JdhxtffC2UhknIp2RcAneVPwVHUuO31_Ayoi4">FOX 13 News staff</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:08AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418177148").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418177148").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418177148" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A pedestrian was hit and killed in St. Petersburg, and police say they are searching for the hit-and-run driver.</p><p>The crash occurred after midnight Monday at 34th Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department said an Infiniti vehicle, that was reported stolen out of Hillsborough County, was speeding southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. </p><p>Police said the driver of the Infiniti struck the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Phelexis Robinson. Officials said her vehicle, an older model Lincoln, broke down on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. They said she exited her car and was on the roadway when she was hit. </p><p>The driver, they said, continued driving for three blocks and stopped at about 37th Avenue South. Investigators said the driver and at least one passenger fled from the car. </p><p>Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.</p> <div id='continue-text-418177148' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418177148' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418177148' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418177148', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418177148'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hernando deputies investigating suspicious death at Dollar Tree</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body was located at a Dollar Tree in Spring Hill, and deputies say they are investigating it as a suspicious death.</p><p>The body was found on the store’s property, which is located at 11155 County Line Road. Hernando County deputies said “all parties have been accounted for,” and there is no danger to the public. </p><p>There is no word yet on the person’s identity, cause of death or a possible motive. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" title="16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast" data-articleId="418106988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__5_7522479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__5_7522479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__5_7522479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__5_7522479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__5_7522479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jackie Jozaitis, 16, was boogie boarding in the waters off Amelia Island near Jacksonville when she was bitten in the foot by a shark." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old girl from Sarasota is recovering after being bit in the foot by a shark while boogie boarding off the coast of Amelia Island near Jacksonville Friday morning.</p><p>Jackie Jozaitis says she could feel the shark's teeth when it bit into the back of her foot. It narrowly missed her Achilles tendon.</p><p>"I felt like a jaw snap on my foot," she recalled.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-outside-food-max-in-st-petersburg" title="Police investigating after man shot outside Food Max in St. Petersburg" data-articleId="418140152" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating after man shot outside Food Max in St. Petersburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot that left one man seriously injured in St. Petersburg.</p><p>According to St. Petersburg police, officers responded to a call about a person shot in the parking lot of Food Max, located at 1400 18th Ave South, around 5:15 p.m.</p><p>The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/spca-tampa-bay-opens-new-resource-center-as-safe-haven-for-animals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/SPCA_opens_new_center_as_safe_haven_for__2_7522541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPCA_opens_new_center_as_safe_haven_for__2_20190714223721"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SPCA Tampa Bay opens new resource center as safe haven for animals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/construction-in-st-pete-s-edge-district-hurting-businesses-owners-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Owners_say_construction_is_hurting_their_3_7522433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Owners_say_construction_is_hurting_their_3_20190714223136"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Construction in St. Pete's Edge District hurting businesses, owners say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hernando-deputies-investigating-suspicious-death-at-dollar-tree" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/dollar%20tree%20death_1563182745322.jpg_7522837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/dollar%20tree%20death_1563182745322.jpg_7522837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/dollar%20tree%20death_1563182745322.jpg_7522837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/dollar%20tree%20death_1563182745322.jpg_7522837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/dollar%20tree%20death_1563182745322.jpg_7522837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hernando deputies investigating suspicious death at Dollar Tree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-in-stolen-car-hits-kills-woman-in-st-pete-hit-and-run-crash-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/hit%20and%20run%20with%20victim%20photo_1563189361321.jpg_7522870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/hit%20and%20run%20with%20victim%20photo_1563189361321.jpg_7522870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/hit%20and%20run%20with%20victim%20photo_1563189361321.jpg_7522870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/hit%20and%20run%20with%20victim%20photo_1563189361321.jpg_7522870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/hit%20and%20run%20with%20victim%20photo_1563189361321.jpg_7522870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Caroline&#x20;Robinson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver in stolen car hits, kills woman in St. Pete hit-and-run crash, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-owners-would-rather-kiss-a-dog-than-their-human-partner-survey-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720_1563149510713.jpg_7522460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sergei&#x20;Bobylev&#x5c;TASS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-outside-food-max-in-st-petersburg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Saint%20Pete%20Shooting3_1563148356595.jpg_7522459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating after man shot outside Food Max in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 