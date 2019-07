- A pedestrian was hit and killed in St. Petersburg, and police say they are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

The crash occurred after midnight Monday at 34th Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department said an Infiniti vehicle, that was reported stolen out of Hillsborough County, was speeding southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti struck the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Phelexis Robinson. Officials said her vehicle, an older model Lincoln, broke down on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. They said she exited her car and was on the roadway when she was hit.

The driver, they said, continued driving for three blocks and stopped at about 37th Avenue South. Investigators said the driver and at least one passenger fled from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Continue reading below