Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> survival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/miracle-babies-tampa-couple-s-identical-twins-had-50-50-chance-of-survival">Miracle babies: Tampa couple's identical twins had 50-50 chance of survival</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet">How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator">Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1">Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/miracle-babies-tampa-couple-s-identical-twins-had-50-50-chance-of-survival">Miracle babies: Tampa couple's identical twins had 50-50 chance of survival</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet">How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator">Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1">Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/we-live-here/bay-area-best-reel-bbq">Barbecue so good, he started working there</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary">Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1</h1> </header> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412535692"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:40PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURNDALE, Fla. fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412535692"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:40PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412535692").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412535692").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-412535692" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412535692-412538677"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412535692-412538677" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412535692" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412535692' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/autonomous-truck-testing-florida"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/18/still-2019-02-18-11h22m37s930_1550508410537_6794477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>That truck alongside you may be a robot</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/usf-drives-toward-autonomous-campus-travel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/30/autonomous%20vehicles%201_1540951394033.jpg_6328980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>USF drives toward autonomous campus travel</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURNDALE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday one of the country's most progressive autonomous vehicle bills, paving the way for self-driving vehicles - without a human inside - to operate on Florida roads.</p><p>Until now, state law has required a person to be inside an autonomous vehicle, acting as a backup in the case of a malfunction. That will change on July 1.</p><p>"This bill really affirms Florida's commitment to advancing a growing new era in transportation innovation," DeSantis said. "I think that this helps chart a course to a bolder brighter and smarter future in transportation and embraces the innovation revolution that will bring high-paying jobs to the state while making our roads safer."</p><p>The legislation is aimed at opening up Florida to more testing and use of driverless cars. So if we get this and it's right, I think you're going to have safer roadways, make better use of our existing roads which will alleviate traffic," the governor said.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/autonomous-truck-testing-florida">Self-driving trucks already rolling on Florida highways</a></strong></p><p>A lot of drivers love the idea while others wonder whether the governor should tap the brakes on this plan.</p><p>"Technology is fantastic today but still, there are certain things that just scare me to death and now driverless cars out here? class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator" title="Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Brave_donkey_stands_up_to_alligator_0_7394830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Brave_donkey_stands_up_to_alligator_0_7394830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Brave_donkey_stands_up_to_alligator_0_7394830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Brave_donkey_stands_up_to_alligator_0_7394830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Brave_donkey_stands_up_to_alligator_0_7394830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Snickers the donkey is a fixture at NJoy Spirits Distillery in Weeki Wachee, Florida, and this week, he had to stand his ground against an alligator invading his territory. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Snickers the donkey is a fixture at NJoy Spirits Distillery in Weeki Wachee, Florida, and this week, he had to stand his ground against an alligator invading his territory. </p><p>Natalie Joy took some video of the encounter and said neither Snickers nor the gator suffered any injuries in the incident. However, it was touch-and-go for a few moments, as the gator hissed and flipped its tail at Snickers as he circled the reptile.</p><p>The drama went down in a wooded area within the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, where Natalie and Kevin Goff distill spirits using, among other things, a 1905 sugarcane mill .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teen-went-into-cardiac-arrest-had-temperature-of-102-after-collapsing-during-drills-me-says" title="Teen went into cardiac arrest, had temperature of 102 after collapsing during drills, ME says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hezekiah Walters (photo courtesy&nbsp;Men of Vision)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen went into cardiac arrest, had temperature of 102 after collapsing during drills, ME says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teen who died after collapsing during conditioning drills on the football field of a Tampa high school went into cardiac arrest and had a temperature of 102 degrees, the medical examiner said in a preliminary report released Thursday.</p><p>Hezekiah Walters, 14, had been participating in sprints and "ladder drills" at Middleton High School on Tuesday afternoon when he suddenly collapsed.</p><p>According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office, the teen had been participating in the exercises for approximately 20 minutes with one water break when he began to "vomit then seizure" around 3:45 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bodies-of-two-dogs-with-gunshot-wounds-found-dumped-in-hernando-county-officials-say" title="Bodies of two dogs with gunshot wounds found dumped in Hernando County, officials say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bodies of two dogs with gunshot wounds found dumped in Hernando County, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two dead dogs were dumped in a remote area of Hernando County – and both appeared to have gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.</p><p>On Saturday, an animal services officer responded to the area near Plymouth Rock Drive and Wilford Street in Ridge Manor after receiving a report about two dead pit bulls. They were found partially covered and contained in black plastic garbage bags. Both were in the early stages of decomposition, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. </p><p>The dogs, a male and a female, appeared to have gunshot wounds to their heads, deputies said. The male also had other “severe injuries” to its body and there were signs that it was in a freezer before it was dumped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/miracle-babies-tampa-couple-s-identical-twins-had-50-50-chance-of-survival"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Tampa_couple_gives_birth_to__miracle__tw_5_7394796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_couple_gives_birth_to__miracle__tw_5_20190613222701"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Miracle babies: Tampa couple's identical twins had 50-50 chance of survival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_20190613221604"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="donkey vs gator (1).00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_20190613214014"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/how-this-gargantuan-gator-became-a-pasco-county-family-s-pet" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Large_gator_is_part_of_the_family_0_7394767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How this gargantuan gator became a Pasco County family's pet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/donkey-stands-his-ground-against-invading-alligator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/donkey%20vs%20gator%20_OP_1_CP_.00_00_07_18.Still001_1560463934049.jpg_7394759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Donkey stands his ground against invading alligator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driverless-cars-can-operate-in-florida-without-a-human-backup-starting-july-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cars_can_operate_in_Florida_without_huma_1_7394628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driverless cars can operate in Florida without a human backup, starting July 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/bay-area-best-reel-bbq" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/still-2019-06-13-17h43m27s910_1560462336690_7394704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/still-2019-06-13-17h43m27s910_1560462336690_7394704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/still-2019-06-13-17h43m27s910_1560462336690_7394704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/still-2019-06-13-17h43m27s910_1560462336690_7394704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/still-2019-06-13-17h43m27s910_1560462336690_7394704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barbecue so good, he started working there</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-faces-long-recovery-after-being-hit-by-car-on-her-way-to-work" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/P-CLERK%20HIT%20BY%20CAR%205_WTVT86fb_146.mxf.00_00_43_12.Still001_1560459450732.jpg_7394343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/P-CLERK%20HIT%20BY%20CAR%205_WTVT86fb_146.mxf.00_00_43_12.Still001_1560459450732.jpg_7394343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/P-CLERK%20HIT%20BY%20CAR%205_WTVT86fb_146.mxf.00_00_43_12.Still001_1560459450732.jpg_7394343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/P-CLERK%20HIT%20BY%20CAR%205_WTVT86fb_146.mxf.00_00_43_12.Still001_1560459450732.jpg_7394343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/P-CLERK%20HIT%20BY%20CAR%205_WTVT86fb_146.mxf.00_00_43_12.Still001_1560459450732.jpg_7394343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman faces long recovery after being hit by car on her way to work</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 