- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 northeast of Tampa, deputies say.

According to the sheriff's office, the lanes are closed from Fowler Avenue to Interstate 4. Southbound traffic is being directed off the interstate at Fowler.

Northbound traffic is also slow. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The view from FDOT cameras showed several vehicles involved in the crash, including an overturned dump truck, which appeared to be in a construction zone right next to Tampa Executive Airport.

Rain was in the area at the time of the crash, but it wasn't clear what, if any, role that may have played.

No other details were immediately available.