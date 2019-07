- A Dunkin' store manager was arrested for hiring a fake employee and pocketing the hourly wages, police said.

On Monday, Pinellas Park police arrested 29-year-old Markia Vosha Nelson. They said she was the manager at the Dunkin' located at 3932 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Investigators said she hired a fictitious person on May 15.

Investigators said Nelson would log the fake employee's shifts starting on May 16 to July 6. The fabricated position made an hourly rate of $8.65 and the suspect logged a total of 235 hours.

The total amount of fake wages deposited to Nelson was $1,610.84, police said. She was arrested on a grand theft charge.



