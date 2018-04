E. Brorein Street in Tampa permanently closes for Water Street project

Courtesy: City of Tampa Courtesy: City of Tampa

- A portion of East Brorein Street is now closed as construction continues for the Water Street project.

The permanent closure began on Sunday, April 29. Brorein Street between Channelside Drive and South Nebraska Avenue will remain closed for “roadway realignment,” according to Tampa city officials. The northernmost westbound lane on Channelside between South Meridian Avenue and Old Water Street will also close.

Two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes on Channelside Drive between South Meridian Avenue and Old Water Street will shift south and remain open to motorists in both directions. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. during weekdays, the westbound left turn lane from Channelside Drive to Old Water Street will be closed.

Channelside Drive will become two-way roadway between South Nebraska Avenue and Old Water Street. South Nebraska Avenue between Channelside Drive and East Brorein Street will become a one-way northbound road.

Detours include:

- Motorists traveling westbound on Channelside Drive will take South Nebraska Avenue north to East Brorein Street.

- South Caesar Street between Channelside Drive and East Walton Street will remain closed until Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

- East Cumberland Avenue between South Jefferson Street and South Meridian Avenue will also remain closed until Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The Water Street project is expected to transform the parking lots and space around Amalie Arena into 32 new buildings, restaurants, shops and hotels.