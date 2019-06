Related Headlines Bill lifts e-scooter restrictions

- A person riding an e-scooter across a busy Tampa street was hit by a tractor-trailer, Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed.

The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Tampa police were investigating the crash.

The view from SkyFOX showed an e-scooter with green trim in the center right lane of 20th Street S at the intersection of Gordon Street.

A tractor-trailer hauling a tanker was parked nearby.

All northbound lanes of 20th Street S were closed.

