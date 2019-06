- Summer weather is here, but it's only just begun. If you think temperatures are uncomfortably hot now, imagine how it feels for those who have little relief.

Jason Bell and his wife, who has disabilities, are homeless and they have a hard time rounding up money to buy a bottle of water.

“If you ain’t got no money, you’re just dryin’ out here,” Jason told FOX 13.

They could walk into a convenience store and get some water from the faucet in the bathroom, right? Not always.

Frequently, clerks ask them to leave because, when customers see them, they say it's bad for business.

That’s why Combee Connection Ministries started putting water stations in the neighborhoods where it's most needed. Coolers filled with free, cold water and ice are manned by community volunteers who refill as necessary.

The idea came to the founders of the ministry one night while they were giving out meals.

“They didn’t want food,” said Kay Kasser, who founded the ministry with her husband. “We literally stood there and literally fed them water for an hour. Just the relief on their faces! And once they got a little hydrated, then they would take the food.”

So far, the Kassers have put water stations in the Combee area, but plan to expand the project.

If you want to help the Combee Connection, you can drop off water at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33813.