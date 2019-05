- Deputies in Pasco County say a suspect possibly known as “Killa” carjacked an 88-year-old man in a Beall’s parking lot, injuring him in the process.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the elderly man was getting out of his car in the parking lot along U.S. Highway 19. Before he could make it to the store, the carjacker pulled out a gun and demanded money.

When the victim said he didn’t have anything to give him, the suspect shoved the man to the ground – causing minor injuries – and grabbed the elderly man’s car keys before speeding off, only to abandon the man's car less than a mile south.

Deputies are hoping you can help them track down the gunman. The victim described him as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s, around 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7 tall, and approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing and sunglasses and was clean-shaven with short hair.

According to a witness, the suspect’s name may be Allen. Deputies say he also may be known as or referred to as "Killa" or "Killer".

Deputies say anyone with information should contact them at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number #19-019309.