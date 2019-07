- Mayor Castor is excited to host the city of Tampa's first ever Boom by the Bay.

What is it? Boom by the Bay is Tampa's new Fourth of July celebration featuring activities, entertainment and four simultaneous firework displays along 2.5 miles of Tampa's waterfront.

Where is it? The celebration will stretch 2.5 miles along the waterfront. Fireworks can be viewed from Armature Works, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, the Tampa Convention Center and Sparkman Wharf.

What time? Activities will start as early as 4 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The fireworks are expected to last around 20 minutes.

Where can I park? There are many options for parking in and around downtown Tampa. Visit https://www.tampagov.net/boom#parking for specific locations.

Are there any alternative transportation options? Alternative transportation options include the following: the Downtowner (free), TECO Line streetcar (free), HART buses (free), Coast Bike Share, electronic scooters, Pirate water taxi, and Rideshare.

What can I bring? You are allowed to bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, and small coolers to the Riverwalk and parks. Chairs and blankets are permitted but large umbrellas and tents are not.

How do I get updates? Receive notifications by texting "Boom" to 888-777. Updates will also be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Are there boating restrictions? Boat traffic will be prohibited between the North Blvd. Bridge and the Cass Street Bridge from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The following are advised safety tips:

- Take a picture of where you park

- If bringing children, take a picture of what they are wearing so it is easier to locate them.

- Stay hydrated

- Be aware of the fireworks viewing section.

If you see any suspicious activity please inform nearby law enforcement or call 911.

LINK: For more information visit here.