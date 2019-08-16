< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 16 2019 02:16PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 05:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:44PM EDT Photo courtesy Cepeda's Studio." title="Baby Asher 2_1565986931294.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_6_7598095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_6_20190816213657"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_4_7598093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_4_20190816213652"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-mourns-loving-amazing-baby-killed-in-i-75-crash" data-title="Family mourns baby killed in I-75 crash" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-mourns-loving-amazing-baby-killed-in-i-75-crash" addthis:title="Family mourns baby killed in I-75 crash" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/family-mourns-loving-amazing-baby-killed-in-i-75-crash";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Elizabeth\x20Fry\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424165842" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424165842' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-killed-baby-critical-after-i-75-crash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/still-2019-08-05-15h32m17s644_1565033716270_7574005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Baby becomes second fatality in I-75 crash</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dump-truck-crash-closes-i-75-southbound-lanes-at-fowler"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/i75%20crash%20scene_1565035415641.jpg_7574048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>I-75 reopens after deadly dump truck crash</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Families were forced to say goodbye after last week's tragedy on Interstate 75 left two people dead. The multi-car pileup took hours to clear, but for the families, the pain has yet to subside.</p><p>One of the victims was 2-month-old Asher Gaspard. His parents' heartbreak so palpable, it can't be put into words. </p><p>"There's a lot of hurt and lot of pain. Definitely just a sense of, just, I don't know," said Reginald Gaspard, Asher's father. </p><p>The Gaspard family is now left struggling to find a new normal after their life changed in the blink of an eye.</p><p>"I got the phone call from her that she was in an accident," explained Reginald, referencing his wife. "She was pretty shaken up, so it was hard to tell what the severity was."</p> <div id='continue-text-424165842' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424165842' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424165842' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424165842', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424165842'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>But the accident wasn't just severe, it was devastating.</p><p>On August 5, while traffic crept along I-75, a dump truck failed to slow down. The truck <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/dump-truck-crash-closes-i-75-southbound-lanes-at-fowler">hit two vehicles, crushed a third, and crashed into five more</a>. </p><p>Baby Asher was in the car, along with his mother and two sisters. He <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/man-killed-baby-critical-after-i-75-crash">died a day later</a> at the hospital.</p><p>"It's nothing that I think that any parent should have to go through," said Reginald. "Never do you think it will happen to you."</p><p>According to Florida Highway Patrol, charges against the 74-year-old driver of the dump truck are still pending. An investigation is also ongoing and could last for at least six months.</p><p>FOX 13 reached out to S&S Site Prep, the company that owns the dump truck responsible, but they had nothing to say. They would not reveal if he was still employed.</p><p>Despite their grief, the Gaspard family said they hold no resentment towards the driver. </p><p>"I'm sure it's a lot for him to have to deal with as well. I mean, I don't wish any ill will towards him or anything like that," said Reginald.</p><p>The family is now focusing on healing as they cherish Baby Asher's memory.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424165842-424185319"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gaspard&nbsp;family. Photo courtesy Cepeda&#39;s Studio." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Gaspard family. Photo courtesy Cepeda's Studio.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424165842-424185319" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Baby%20Asher%202_1565986931294.JPG_7598004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gaspard&nbsp;family. Photo courtesy Cepeda&#39;s Studio." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Gaspard family. Photo courtesy Cepeda's Studio.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>"He was so loving, everything about him was amazing," said Fritzy Gaspard, Asher's mother.</p><p>The sobering tragedy has left the Gaspards with a message for other parents as they hold their two daughters a little tighter.</p><p>"Cherish every moment, even the small thing," added Reginald. 