- Serial killer Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to be executed Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. He would become the 98th person executed in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Long killed at least eight women in the Tampa area in the early 1980s. His final victim was 21-year-old Kim Swann.

"She would have done good things with her life," said Kim's sister, Tammy Kaspi, who plans to witness the execution.

Kim Swann was the mother of a 1-year-old when she was murdered.

"She didn't get a chance to raise her son. He just took her," said Kaspi.

The family has waited for more than three decades to see Long executed.

"People talk about closure. You know, there's never closure for me. Our parents, they're both gone. I have to go," Kaspi said.

Long has filed several motions to delay or stop his death sentence.

"That's, in a sick kind of way, gratifying for me that he's afraid to die, but he'll never experience the fear those girls did," Kaspi added.

She says Long's execution can't heal her family's deep wounds, but after more than three decades, justice may come for the murder of Kim Swann.