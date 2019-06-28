< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/bacteria%20victim_1561758550469.jpg_7455138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/bacteria%20victim_1561758550469.jpg_7455138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bacteria victim_1561758550469.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/still-2019-06-28-17h28m23s208_1561758047857_7454856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-06-28-17h28m23s208_1561758047857.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/D-Lb6BYW4AASvIW_1561758045341_7454854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D-Lb6BYW4AASvIW_1561758045341.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/still-2019-06-28-17h28m41s844_1561758047986_7454857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-06-28-17h28m41s844_1561758047986.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/D-Lb6BYXoAAQLaC_1561758045438_7454855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D-Lb6BYXoAAQLaC_1561758045438.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415310347-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/bacteria%20victim_1561758550469.jpg_7455138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="bacteria victim_1561758550469.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/still-2019-06-28-17h28m23s208_1561758047857_7454856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-06-28-17h28m23s208_1561758047857.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/D-Lb6BYW4AASvIW_1561758045341_7454854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy the Fleming family." title="D-Lb6BYW4AASvIW_1561758045341.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo courtesy the Fleming family.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/still-2019-06-28-17h28m41s844_1561758047986_7454857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy the Fleming family." title="still-2019-06-28-17h28m41s844_1561758047986.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo courtesy the Fleming family.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/D-Lb6BYXoAAQLaC_1561758045438_7454855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lynn Fleming and her family. Photo courtesy the Fleming family." title="D-Lb6BYXoAAQLaC_1561758045438.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Lynn Fleming and her family. ELLENTON, Fla. (FOX 13) - Lynn Fleming's last days were spent with family at her little piece of paradise: Coquina Beach. Days later, she was put on life support after contracting the flesh-eating bacteria, necrotizing fasciitis. 

Her son, Wade, and his wife Traci, were there with her.

"It seems like a 'Lifetime' movie really," Wade said. "I can't even believe it, that it's really even happening. It's just all happening so fast." 

Two weeks ago, Lynn was walking along the beach when she cut her leg. 

"There was a little depression that she couldn't see because it was under the water," explained Wade. "She fell into it, came out with a little ¾-inch cut; a bump on her leg. It was just a small cut, didn't think much of it. We got the swelling down, but it just kept bleeding."

By Merissa Lynn. FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 04:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:18PM EDT A couple of days later, Lynn went to the doctor. They gave her a tetanus shot and a prescription for an antibiotic.

The next day, Wade says, her friends found her unconscious in her home. At the hospital, doctors said she contracted the flesh-eating bacteria. Yesterday, Lynn died. During surgeries to try and save her infected leg, she suffered two strokes and sepsis. 

Now, Wade and Traci want you to be aware that warm beach waters could prove deadly.

Her leg was red, swollen, and she had fallen ill with a fever. They're all signs of a flesh-eating bacteria infection. 

"They can be treated," said Wade. "You get the open wound while playing at the beach, watch it, take care of it." 

"This is the place she loved," said Traci. "She couldn't wait to get down here and retire. She loved the ocean; she loved walking on the beach. Unfortunately, it's place that took her life by freak accident." 

The CDC says one in three people who contract the flesh-eating bacteria will die. Since 2010, there have been about 700 to 1,200 cases annually, though the CDC says that's likely an underestimate. North Port PD: Would-be robber shot by victim's boyfriend

By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 07:11PM EDT

A would-be robber's attempt at stealing from a female victim was thwarted after her boyfriend shot him multiple times, North Port investigators said.

The victim was at the Suncoast Credit Union's ATM, located at 4451 Aidan Lane, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said she retrieved her cash and was heading back to her vehicle, where her boyfriend was sitting and waiting for her return.

At this point, investigators said the suspect, who had a loaded handgun, approached the female victim. Her boyfriend witnessed the situation unfolding, exited the car and shot the suspect multiple times, police said. Storm causes flooding, damage in Pinellas

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:08PM EDT

Amidst a severe thunderstorm, emergency crews are responding to flooding and minor storm damage in parts of southern Pinellas County.

An apparent structure collapse was reported in Gulfport in the area of 49 Street S and 15th Avenue S. There's no immediate word of any injuries.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 50 mph at nearby Clam Bayou Nature Park at about that time. Man's body found in Sarasota pond

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 02:11PM EDT

Deputies in Manatee County are working to identify a body found floating in a pond near a Sarasota Publix.

It was around 10:45 when deputies were called to the scene along University Parkway at Tuttle Avenue. They found what appears to be the body of a middle-aged white male. 

Detectives are not sure how the man wound up in the pond or if foul play was involved. 