- An early morning crash caused closures on John Ringling Causeway, police said, but the bridge has since reopened.

The accident, which involved only one vehicle, occurred before 1 a.m. Wednesday along John Ringling Causeway at Bird Key Drive, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Officials said the vehicle burst into flames. There is no word from police on the extent of any injuries.

For a few hours, both directions on the bridge were closed. By 5 a.m., one eastbound lane reopened to traffic but westbound lanes are still closed. Before 7 a.m., police said all lanes have reopened.

Images from scene showed the remains of one scorched vehicle sitting between a bicycle lane and one westbound lane of the Causeway. The unrecognizable vehicle has since been towed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

