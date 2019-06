- A female was critically injured after deputies say the vehicle she was in was targeted early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. in Brandon. Deputies responded to a Walgreens parking lot, located at 128 East Brandon Boulevard, and found the vehicle with bullet holes. Deputies said the shooting occurred at Kingsway Road and Clay Avenue, about one mile away from the Walgreens.

The victim was one of four people inside the vehicle. Preliminary evidence show, deputies say, that the vehicle was targeted, not necessarily the woman, who has not been identified.

The events leading up to the shooting remains under investigation, but it doesn't appear to be a case of road rage, officials added.

The female victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she is in critical condition. Officials have no named suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Continue reading below

This story is developing. Check back for updates.