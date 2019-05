- The director best known for 1999's blockbuster "The Blair Witch Project" is setting his sights on the ghosts of Ybor City.

“He fell in love with not only Ybor City but its rich history, myth and the people of Ybor,” said Film Tampa Bay Executive Director Tyler Martinolich

Myrick's project "Lost Ybor" is believed to be an eight-episode thriller series set in the historic Latin district.

“To have an iconic director taking advantage of all our unique locations in Ybor is really going to drive tourism to Ybor,” said Martinolich.

Plot details are still a bit hazy, but we're told it should be something between "Twin Peaks" and the "Twilight Zone."

It is expected to heavily feature some of the old myths and legends that surround Ybor City.

“You can't imitate this backdrop it costs TV producers and directors millions of dollars to recreate these scenes on back lots,” said Ybor City Chamber of Commerce Chairman Travis Horn.

Hillsborough County is one of only six counties in the state that offers real incentives for filmmakers. Over the last eight months, officials say there's been a 50% increase in film and TV production.

“What’s not to like we ought to be shooting way more in Tampa Bay,” Horn said.

Filming is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall.