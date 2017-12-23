Flight into Tampa diverted for 'unruly' passenger

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 23 2017 05:35PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 23 2017 05:41PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 05:41PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Southwest Airlines confirmed an "unruly" passenger caused the crew of a flight from Nashville to Tampa to divert the plane to Birmingham. 

Video provided to FOX 13 shows a man being taken off of the plane by law enforcement officers.

In a statement, Southwest says it happened Friday on flight 5024. Flight records show the plane took off from Nashville (BNA) at 5:14 p.m. and was diverted to Birmingham (BHM), arriving at 7:15 p.m.

WBRC FOX 6 News in Birmingham reports a flight attendant was assaulted by the unruly passenger, but local police were not sure if charges would be pressed.

Police said the passenger was "highly intoxicated," according to reports. 

Southwest says once the man was removed, the flight continued to Tampa, arriving about an hour behind schedule.

