- A mobile home park in Clearwater is filled with water after days and days of rain, leaving some residents stranded.

The Mariners Cove community on Ulmerton Road is flooded, and it's not the first time.

The man who manages this community says this is something that happens every time they get any type of rain event. He's taken the issue to the county, saying that it has to do with overgrown vegetation on the Cross Bayou Canal.

"County says that the issue is the Gulf to Bay issue with the canal, but we're stating that the overgrown vegetation has taken over the canal. It's no longer a canal, it's basically a swamp," Oscar Sola complained.

To date, Sola says, nothing has really been done about it, and drainage is non-existent for most of the stretch of 58th Street.

Because many of these residents are dealing with flooding inside of their homes, the management company is offering their clubhouse up for the time being, until they can get back inside their homes.

They're also providing lunch and dinner, one less thing for residents to worry about tonight.

More rain is expected in the next day or so, meteorologists warn.