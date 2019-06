- A bicyclist is dead after an accident early Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jeromy Bresler, 36, was on his bicycle in the parking lot of a Racetrac gas station along South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa when his bicycle was hit from behind by driver Jamie Fox-Brady.

Bresler was rushed to the hospital but passed away.

Troopers say charges against Fox-Brady are pending but did not elaborate.





