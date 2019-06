- A Florida deputy has been fired and arrested after investigators learned he tried to lure a Polk County child for sex, officials announced Wednesday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one of their own, 41-year-old Cansas Sadler, Jr., came in contact with the 9-year-old girl through an online game called, “The Wolf,” reports The Northwest Florida Daily News. Sadler allegedly pretended to be an 11-year-old named, “Jade.” The child lives in Winter Haven, according to WEAR-TV.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s office began investigating on June 11 when the victim’s mother learned of the interactions between an unknown adult man and her child, according to a news release.

“Conversation between (the victim) and Jade moved from the game ... and Jade engaged in a sexual conversation in which both (the victim) and Jade talked about having sex, performing oral sex and having a threesome,” according to the arrest report.

Investigators said Sadler used his “Jade” persona to ask the child if she wanted to have sex with a 31-year-old man named, “Jason," the newspaper reported.

Polk County detectives said they traced Sadler’s IP address to a computer in his Okaloosa County home. Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office joined in the effort to determine the computer was used by Sadler to communicate with the child, officials said.

Sadler was arrested Wednesday on charges from both Polk and Okaloosa counties, which include soliciting a child and using a communication device to commit a felony. He also faces charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor after allegedly sending an image of his genitals to the child, reports The Northwest Florida Daily News.

Sadler has been with the sheriff’s office since July 2018 after retiring from the U.S. Army.

“I’m always disheartened when someone sworn to serve and protect commits any crime, much less crimes of this nature,” said Sheriff Larry Ashley in a statement. “It’s an affront to all the hard-working, dedicated law enforcement officers who work tirelessly each day to keep our citizens safe. I want to thank our investigators and their counterparts from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As Okaloosa County Sheriff, I greatly appreciate their teamwork and professionalism in working to develop the evidence, arrest, and hold the suspect accountable.”