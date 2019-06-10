As a Pasco County deputy continued his recovery Monday from a bullet wound that nearly killed him, the sheriff credited several people, including a good Samaritan neighbor, for helping save the man's life.
Deputy Chris Stone is stable and beginning his recovery, Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference. Stone was shot while he was responding to a domestic violence incident at a home on Humboldt Avenue in New Port Richey.
The incident began early Saturday morning when deputies were called about Terrance Peterson shooting at his wife's Amazon Alexa smart speaker device.