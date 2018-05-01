Florida man wins lottery twice

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 01 2018 03:57PM EDT

Updated: May 01 2018 03:58PM EDT

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota Florida Lottery winner is lucky times two! 

Lubomir Richvalsky, 60, won $1 million in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. He opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum of $748,000.

Richvalsky bought the winning ticket at a Publix on Tamiami Trail South. 

The Publix will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning $25 scratch-off ticket.

This is the second time Richvalsky won in the Florida Lottery. In 2014, he bought a winning 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket at a convenience store near the Publix and won a $1 million prize. 

He chose to receive a lump-sum of $689,036.55 and the Sun Glo One Stop store received a $2,000 bonus commission. 

