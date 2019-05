- A worker at a Hudson adult entertainment club tested positive for hepatitis A, and officials with the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County are encouraging anyone who visited the venue to get vaccinated due to possible exposure.

Health officials said someone who works in food service at ICON Gentlemen’s Club – located at 18728 U.S. Highway 19 -- tested positive for the disease. Anyone who ate or drank there between April 24 and May 1 is advised to get the vaccine. They said there is a chance those who dined at the gentlemen’s club from April 15 to April 23 could have also been exposed.

Officials with the Department of Health said the vaccine could protect people against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. Hepatitis A symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of skin and whites of eyes), fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, dark-colored urine, or pale or clay-colored stool. Anyone who experiences those symptoms are asked to seek medical attention.

Health officials said those who previously received the hepatitis A vaccine don’t need to take additional action.

The Department of Health in Pasco County is offering the vaccine at the following locations:

New Port Richey

10841 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Special hours for hepatitis A vaccine -

Thursday, May 9, 2019: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 10, 2019: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 2019: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Dade City

13941 15th Street Dade City, FL 33525

Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wesley Chapel

33845 FL-54 Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If patrons choose to come during normal clinic hours, they may have a longer than usual wait time.

From 2018 through May 1, 2019, there have been 41 confirmed cases of hepatitis A. In Hillsborough, there have been 165 cases. Pasco has reported 267 cases and Pinellas County has seen 319 cases.

"Many people with hepatitis do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. If symptoms occur with an acute infection, they can appear anytime from 2 weeks to 6 months after exposure. Symptoms of chronic viral hepatitis can take decades to develop," according the CDC website.

A hotline has been set up for people who may have questions about hepatitis A: Anyone with questions regarding hepatitis A can call the Department of Health in Pasco County at 727-619-0400.