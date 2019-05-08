< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>HUDSON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A worker at a Hudson adult entertainment club tested positive for hepatitis A, and officials with the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County are encouraging anyone who visited the venue to get vaccinated due to possible exposure. (FOX 13)</strong> - A worker at a Hudson adult entertainment club tested positive for hepatitis A, and officials with the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County are encouraging anyone who visited the venue to get vaccinated due to possible exposure.</p><p>Health officials said someone who works in food service at ICON Gentlemen’s Club – located at 18728 U.S. Highway 19 -- tested positive for the disease. Anyone who ate or drank there between April 24 and May 1 is advised to get the vaccine. They said there is a chance those who dined at the gentlemen’s club from April 15 to April 23 could have also been exposed. </p><p>Officials with the Department of Health said the vaccine could protect people against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. Hepatitis A symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of skin and whites of eyes), fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, dark-colored urine, or pale or clay-colored stool. Anyone who experiences those symptoms are asked to seek medical attention.</p><p>Health officials said those who previously received the hepatitis A vaccine don’t need to take additional action.</p><p>The Department of Health in Pasco County is offering the vaccine at the following locations:</p> <div id='continue-text-405670912' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405670912' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405670912' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405670912', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405670912'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>New Port Richey</strong><br />10841 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654<br />Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.<br /><em>Special hours for hepatitis A vaccine -</em><br />Thursday, May 9, 2019: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.<br />Friday, May 10, 2019: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.<br />Saturday, May 11, 2019: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.</p><p><strong>Dade City</strong><br />13941 15th Street Dade City, FL 33525<br />Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.</p><p><strong>Wesley Chapel</strong><br />33845 FL-54 Wesley Chapel, FL 33543<br />Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.<br />Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.</p><p>If patrons choose to come during normal clinic hours, they may have a longer than usual wait time. </p><p>From 2018 through May 1, 2019, there have been 41 confirmed cases of hepatitis A. In Hillsborough, there have been 165 cases. Pasco has reported 267 cases and Pinellas County has seen 319 cases.</p><p>"Many people with hepatitis do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. If symptoms occur with an acute infection, they can appear anytime from 2 weeks to 6 months after exposure. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Crews_break_ground_on_new_lagoon_communi_2_7236426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Crews_break_ground_on_new_lagoon_communi_2_7236426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Crews_break_ground_on_new_lagoon_communi_2_7236426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Crews_break_ground_on_new_lagoon_communi_2_7236426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Crews_break_ground_on_new_lagoon_communi_2_7236426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Developers with Metro Lagoons broke ground Wednesday on a new development of nearly 3,000 homes and a 5-acre, manmade lagoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lagoon development coming to Wimauma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Developers with Metro Lagoons broke ground Wednesday on a new development of nearly 3,000 homes and a 5-acre, manmade lagoon.</p><p>It's going to be called Southshore Bay and the developers say it will be like a tropical oasis in Tampa Bay's backyard.</p><p>With amenities like paddle-boarding and kayaking, Metro Development Group says Southside Bay, off State Road 674 in Wimauma, Florida, will give the inland community a little taste of the beach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-deputies-cracking-down-on-traffic-violators" title="Hillsborough deputies cracking down on traffic violators in three key spots" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hillsborough County deputies plan to crack down on three busy roads after nearly two dozen people were killed, but they’re not just targeting motorists." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough deputies cracking down on traffic violators in three key spots</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County deputies plan to crack down on three busy roads after nearly two dozen people were killed, but they’re not just targeting motorists. Officials said pedestrians and bicyclists are breaking traffic rules too, creating a dangerous situation, such as darting across busy roadways.</p><p>The three trouble zones that deputies plan to focus on over the next few months include:</p><p>- Hillsborough Avenue between Himes Avenue and George Road</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-homicide-in-riverview" title="Deputies: Construction worker on roof dies after being shot in Riverview" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/homicide%20riverview2_1557347653573.jpg_7236271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/homicide%20riverview2_1557347653573.jpg_7236271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/homicide%20riverview2_1557347653573.jpg_7236271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/homicide%20riverview2_1557347653573.jpg_7236271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/homicide%20riverview2_1557347653573.jpg_7236271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Construction worker on roof dies after being shot in Riverview</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Riverview.</p><p>Deputies were called to a home in the 8900 block of Riverlachen Way around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.</p><p>Investigators at the scene said a construction worker had pulled up to the home and when he was transitioning his gun from his waistband to his pocket, he slipped on debris outside the home and the gun fired. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i Featured Videos ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_7236498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_20190508230932"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After giving birth to preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chris RodriguesChris Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_20190508224632"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_20190508220228"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DeSantis signs bill allowing more armed teachers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Holmby Hills home</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 