Food worker at St. Pete Beach's 'Toasted Monkey' tests positive for hepatitis A

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Nov 05 2018 11:29AM EST

Video Posted: Nov 05 2018 05:37PM EST

Updated: Nov 05 2018 06:03PM EST

ST. PETE BEACH (FOX 13) - An employee at a popular St. Pete Beach waterfront restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A, according to officials.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said a food service worker at Toasted Monkey Beach Bar and Sports Grill had hepatitis A, which was confirmed by lab results on November 1. On the following day, a bright orange paper was posted at the bar's entrance saying it was closed upon further inspection.

Health officials said the employee worked at the restaurant, located at 6110 Gulf Boulevard, between October 17 through 28. 

Health officials ask that anyone who was at the restaurant between those dates, and were not previously vaccinated for hepatitis A, to get vaccinated. For those who have previously received the vaccine, you do not need to take additional action, officials said.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County is offering vaccinations at the following locations:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North
Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Avenue North
Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Road
Clearwater: 310 North Myrtle Avenue
Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Avenue

A 24-hour hotline has been set up for people who have questions about hepatitis A: 727-824-6932.

