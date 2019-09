- Police in Tampa are hoping you can help them identify a brazen Ybor City robber who grabbed the wallet of a wheelchair-bound victim.

According to police, the crime happened just outside the Columbia Restaurant back on August 7. Surveillance footage shared by police shows the male suspect walking down the sidewalk outside the iconic restaurant.

The suspect pauses to look around, then sneaks up behind the victim, reaches into the victim's shirt pocket, and removes the victim's wallet. He then jogs away.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestopperstb.com. A reward may be available if information leads to an arrest.

