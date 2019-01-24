< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <aside id='related-headlines413966156' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/substitute-teacher-50-arrested-for-alleged-statutory-rape-of-underage-students-at-citrus-high">
<span>Substitute arrested for alleged statutory rape</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Substitute arrested for alleged statutory rape</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INVERNESS, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A former substitute teacher in Citrus County was sentenced to eight years in prison for having inappropriate relations with three underage students. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/substitute-teacher-50-arrested-for-alleged-statutory-rape-of-underage-students-at-citrus-high">In January</a>, 50-year-old Angela Cone-Stanton was arrested after authorities learned of the illegal interactions with the teen boys at Citrus High School. Deputies said she performed a lewd act on one student and sent nude photos to the others through Snapchat.</p><p>Stanton was with the school district for a short time after being hired as a substitute teacher on January 3. She was arrested 20 days later, according to court records.</p><p>At the time, school officials said the inappropriate behavior occurred before she obtained the short-term job and not on school campus. </p><p><strong>PREVIOUS: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/substitute-teacher-50-arrested-for-alleged-statutory-rape-of-underage-students-at-citrus-high">Substitute teacher, 50, arrested for alleged statutory rape of underage students at Citrus High</a></strong></p> <div id='continue-text-413966156' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413966156' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413966156' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413966156', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413966156'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/sheriffcitrus/posts/2276870122368777?__xts__[0]=68.ARC27Fvd1N_DefF1x4Wn2sTb-mWT54aPSobNRXkZyZ_vpu2KC3M2OFQRAog6SbQsTuiG5tVhc4Ur1j76zZC_4-CFLm2uJdPt4iFn4sPre_VVTwAD1XKdtpi7P7ldkgTPZHSFHyifnKp0V13EycVREsMuK3afFpASu3mbBDiSL9XTlb8g2ubXMOheycc-v6H6PbeP4o4E2fjHhqr-C41zZFxyajtiza_PjS9kx4SbBWLtcCfV4RT64EN87oHzNZndiTlJtHRAn9rlCftHWxHNTEDKk5is24lqyWapsi5FasP4h9EReZuVGCVkixL5dxfcxMbglLyqvYR3ytxtFDbSb-lCOnxUUHiy7XYXqkEsHAqBAjG7RR6vdrgdwduSDA-6Bd3zV5DK1VmsWwzD6jQi4mTLGMVu2Z7NKJBI0jp1vPNZB0y5joGrFwZSjWyjALfClrMzx1w55KyTZirjd2y_0lIVGvj8jVK3o5MLGDbdXB6sJqu4wNMYCI0E&__tn__=-R">According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office</a>, she was sentenced after the judge heard testimony from the victims. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis signs red tide research bill at Mote Marine Laboratory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a red tide research bill on Thursday, a year after it devastated Florida's Gulf coast and created one of the worst red tides in the state's history.</p><p>The governor made a stop at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota to officially sign the bill into law, devoting $18 million over the next six years to a partnership between Mote and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.</p><p>"The bill provides $18 million over the next six years to develop, test and implement innovative, effective and environmentally sustainable technologies and approaches for controlling and mitigating the impacts of red tide," DeSantis said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/e-scooter-driver-hit-by-semi-on-20th-street" title="E-scooter rider hit by semi on busy Tampa roadway" data-articleId="413856260" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>E-scooter rider hit by semi on busy Tampa roadway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person riding an e-scooter on a busy Tampa street was hit by a tractor-trailer, Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed.</p><p>The e-scooter rider was in the far right lane when they veered in front of the semi truck, according to Tampa police, who are investigating the crash. The rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition. </p><p>The view from SkyFOX showed an e-scooter with green trim in the center right lane of 20th Street S at the intersection of Gordon Street.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sarasota-s-recycling-robot-sorts-at-lightning-speed" title="Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed" data-articleId="413844493" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sorting_robot_helps_humans_at_recycling__0_7427153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sorting_robot_helps_humans_at_recycling__0_7427153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sorting_robot_helps_humans_at_recycling__0_7427153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sorting_robot_helps_humans_at_recycling__0_7427153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sorting_robot_helps_humans_at_recycling__0_7427153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A first-of-its kind robot is being put to work in recycling facilities across Florida, and Sarasota is the first in the region to show off how it is changing the way trash is processed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A first-of-its kind robot is being put to work in recycling facilities across Florida, and Sarasota is the first in the region to show off how it is changing the way trash is processed.</p><p>Sarasota's single-stream recycling facility just unveiled their state-of-the-art recycling robot system powered by artificial intelligence.</p><p>Single Stream Recyclers co-owner John Hansen said it works twice as fast as people do in a job that's less pleasant than many.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/massive-explosion-at-philadelphia-oil-refinery-caught-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_20190621102316-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/pasco-officials-warn-residents-about-letter-requesting-money-for-deed-documents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_20190621031139"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco officials warn residents about letter requesting money for deed documents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dogs-rescued-from-hot-car-in-hernando-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dogs hot car hernando_1561086360494.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dogs rescued from hot car in Hernando County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-losing-16-minutes-of-sleep-can-affect-your-workday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="aircheck 10pm 11pm thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Losing 16 minutes of sleep can affect your workday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/massive-explosion-at-philadelphia-oil-refinery-caught-on-video" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/pasco-officials-warn-residents-about-letter-requesting-money-for-deed-documents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_2_7428691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco officials warn residents about letter requesting money for deed documents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dogs-rescued-from-hot-car-in-hernando-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/dogs%20hot%20car%20hernando_1561086360494.jpg_7428760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dogs rescued from hot car in Hernando County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-losing-16-minutes-of-sleep-can-affect-your-workday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday_1.mpg.22_39_14_37.Still002_1561085753151.jpg_7428755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Losing 16 minutes of sleep can affect your workday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;earwax&#x20;was&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;estimated&#x20;it&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;3-centimeters&#x20;long&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;would&#x20;have&#x20;taken&#x20;up&#x20;the&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;entire&#x20;ear&#x20;canal&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;&#x2e;5-centimeters&#x20;shy&#x20;of&#x20;that&#x20;measurement&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Caters&#x20;News&#x20;Agency&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 