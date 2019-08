- Florida's largest utility company says it is already making preparations to restore power after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.

Florida Power and Light announced they have activated their emergency response plan in advance of the storm.

The company said they have secured nearly 13,000 employees and additional personnel for restoration efforts.

Eric Eilagy, president and CEO of FPL, said the utility is working with companies nationwide to secure additional crews and equipment in advance of the storm's landfall "so we are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so."

FPL serves an estimated 10 million people across the state, and operates more than 48,000 miles of overhead power lines.

Continue reading below

Dorian is expected to make landfall early next week as a possible Category 4 storm.

LINK: Track Dorian on myfoxhurricane.com