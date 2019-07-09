< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/fraudulent-80-off-publix-coupon-is-circulating-social-media" data-title="Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/fraudulent-80-off-publix-coupon-is-circulating-social-media" addthis:title="Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417078667.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417078667");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417078667-417081071"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417078667-417081071" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 12:42PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 01:29PM EDT Jul 09 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417078667").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417078667").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417078667" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An $80 Publix coupon circulating social media may be too good to be true – that’s because it is.</p><p>The link to the coupon is a fake, according to the grocery store chain, and it has been making its rounds – again – on Facebook. The image appears to show an offer for $80 off a purchase to celebrate Publix’s anniversary. </p><p>One image says the fake coupon is celebrating the store’s 75th anniversary. This September, Publix will actually be celebrating 89 years since its first store opened in Winter Haven. </p><p>On Monday morning, the company responded to one user who inquired about the unbelievable deal, writing in part, “Please be aware that the coupon is not supported by Publix and is not valid at any of our locations. We recommend that you do not participate in the promotion or provide your personal information.”</p><p>This isn’t the first time the scam occurred. <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/75-publix-coupon-on-social-media-is-a-fake">In the past few years</a>, the fake coupons has been shared by social media users.<br /> </p> <div id='continue-text-417078667' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417078667' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417078667' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417078667', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417078667'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank you Publix! University of South Florida researchers found the seaweed might become part of our new normal, potentially causing problems for marin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gigantic seaweed bloom affecting Florida coasts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scientists just discovered the largest seaweed bloom in the world, and it’s washing up on Florida’s coasts. </p><p>University of South Florida researchers found the seaweed might become part of our new normal, potentially causing problems for marine life and humans. </p><p>“We have discovered there was a huge amount of sargassum over the central Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico,” said Mengqiu Wang, a post-doctoral researcher at USF who worked on the study.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/truck-with-sleeping-7-year-old-inside-stolen-boy-found-safe" title="Truck with sleeping 7-year-old inside stolen, boy found safe" data-articleId="416986014" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Car_stolen_with_child_inside_1_7491777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Car_stolen_with_child_inside_1_7491777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Car_stolen_with_child_inside_1_7491777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Car_stolen_with_child_inside_1_7491777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Car_stolen_with_child_inside_1_7491777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="7-year-old boy found safe after the car he was in was stolen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Truck with sleeping 7-year-old inside stolen, boy found safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is behind bars, accused of stealing a pick-up truck in Pinellas County with a child inside. The seven-year-old boy wasn’t hurt, but it was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved.</p><p>The second Paul Fumea saw her, he knew something was wrong.</p><p>“Like visibly shaken up, tears flowing like she was, it was horrible,” he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pinellas-film-commission-to-ask-for-bigger-budget-to-lure-studios" title="Pinellas film commission to ask for bigger budget to lure studios" data-articleId="416951339" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Pinellas_film_commission_to_ask_for_bigg_0_7490318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The county set aside half a million dollars for the marketing program, but the amount turned in has exceeded their budget by around $300,000, so next year, the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Film Commission is asking for a budget of $1.7 million." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pinellas film commission to ask for bigger budget to lure studios</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For a good chunk of the month of May, the block around the Old Northeast Tavern in St. Petersburg was turned into a movie set. </p><p>Robert Wareham owns the restaurant and said they helped feed the crew for a film which stared Harry Connick Jr. </p><p>“We sent pizzas down from the pizza shop and some of the support staff would eat here and there,” Wareham said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> 