- A student was arrested for making a threat in his classroom on Wednesday, St. Petersburg police said.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Brandon Scott made a threatening comment in his class, in front of an adult and other students.

Officers went to the student's home to investigate and arrested the teen.

He is charged with making a false report of a bomb or firearm to conduct bodily harm, which is a felony.

An underage student at another school was also charged Thursday for making a threat.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies arrested the 12-year-old girl for making a school shooting threat on Snapchat. According to deputies, the 7th-grader posted the threat Thursday morning, saying she would carry out a shooting at Burns Middle School.

She faces a felony charge of making a written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.