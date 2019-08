- A Walmart in Gibsonton was evacuated due to an unspecified threat, officials said Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Walmart on Gibsonton Drive after someone made a threat involving the store.

Deputies said they evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution.

The sheriff's office said there is no active threat and noted everyone is safe.

An investigation is underway in the area.

