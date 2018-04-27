Grand opening this weekend for massive man-made lagoon in Wesley Chapel

- The massive man-made lagoon that has been built in Wesley Chapel is holding its grand opening celebration this weekend with the help of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

The 23-time gold medalist is the global ambassador for "Crystal Lagoons," which is opening the seven-acre lagoon in the Epperson housing development Saturday, the first of its kind in the United States.

The community has already sold dozens of homes in what will be 1,000 homes surrounding the lagoon.

The lagoon includes a private cabanas, a swim-up bar, yoga lawn, and a family beach. It will cost $25 a month for residents whose homes are built around the lagoon, but it will be open to the public for a fee.

The grand opening will be from noon to 6 p.m.

Metro Development Group based in Miami partnered with Crystal Lagoons to build the lagoons mainly in Dubai and South Africa.

This is the first of its kind here in the United States and there are plans to build more in Central Florida, including Wimauma in southern Hillsborough County, Polk County, and in north Ft. Myers, along with Texas, and Nevada.

For more information about the location and grand opening click: www.LagoonNOW.com.