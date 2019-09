- St. Petersburg police are trying to find a grandfather and his 7-month-old grandson, who were last seen Friday morning.

Sevyn Griffin and his grandfather, 59-year-old Alvin Burden Jr. were last seen early Friday morning dropping off Griffin's grandmother in the 2400 block of 5th St. S. in St. Petersburg.

Police said they were driving a dark blue 2010 Chevy Traverse, with a crack in its left rear bumper and Florida license plate is BSE F56.

"No one has seen them since this morning, so we are asking anyone who has seen or come in contact with Sevyn and his grandfather, Alvin Burden Jr. today, to please give us a call," St. Pete police said.

Police said they could have left St. Petersburg and have family in Tampa.

Continue reading below

Anyone with information should contact the St. Petersburg Police department at 728-893-7780.