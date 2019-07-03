< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416088150" data-article-version="1.0">Green iguana sightings reported in Bay Area, Central Florida counties</h1> Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Ron Smith, May 23, 2019, 1500 block of 85th Ave N, Pinellas County </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ron Smith pinellas county_1562166208466.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/julie%20miser%20st%20petersburg_1562166214724.jpg_7472278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="julie messier st petersburg_1562166214724.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Allyn%20Childress%20pinellas%20county_1562166208961.jpg_7472277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Allyn Childress pinellas county_1562166208961.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/colleen%20linder%20manateecounty_1562166202677.jpg_7472275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="colleen linder manateecounty_1562166202677.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Shannon%20Carnevale%20UF%20IFAS%20Extension%20Polk%20County_1562166202253.jpg_7472274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Shannon Carnevale UF IFAS Extension Polk County_1562166202253.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/janice%20slidell%20sarasota_1562166195954.jpg_7472268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="janice slidell sarasota_1562166195954.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Stephen%20Case%20sarasota%20_OP_2_CP__1562166195963.jpg_7472269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Stephen Case sarasota (2)_1562166195963.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416088150-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Ron%20Smith%20pinellas%20county_1562166208466.jpg_7472276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Ron Smith, May 23, 2019, 1500 block of 85th Ave N, Pinellas County" title="Ron Smith pinellas county_1562166208466.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Ron Smith, May 23, 2019, 1500 <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="block" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">block</span> of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="85th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">85th</span> Ave N, Pinellas County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/julie%20miser%20st%20petersburg_1562166214724.jpg_7472278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Julie Messier, April 19, 2019, 4000 block of 78th Street N, St. Petersburg" title="julie messier st petersburg_1562166214724.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Julie Messier, April 19, 2019, 4000 <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="block" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">block</span> of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="78th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">78th</span> Street N, St. Petersburg</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Allyn%20Childress%20pinellas%20county_1562166208961.jpg_7472277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Allyn Childress, May 30, 2019, Suncoast Hospice Community Service Center, Pinellas County" title="Allyn Childress pinellas county_1562166208961.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Allyn Childress, May 30, 2019, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Suncoast" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Suncoast</span> Hospice Community Service Center, Pinellas County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/colleen%20linder%20manateecounty_1562166202677.jpg_7472275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Colleen Linder, April 18, 2019, Manatee County" title="colleen linder manateecounty_1562166202677.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Colleen Linder, April 18, 2019, Manatee County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Shannon%20Carnevale%20UF%20IFAS%20Extension%20Polk%20County_1562166202253.jpg_7472274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Shannon Carnevale, UF/IFAS Extension Polk County, April 17, 2019, Polk County" title="Shannon Carnevale UF IFAS Extension Polk County_1562166202253.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Shannon <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Carnevale" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Carnevale</span>, UF/<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="IFAS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">IFAS</span> Extension Polk County, April 17, 2019, Polk County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/janice%20slidell%20sarasota_1562166195954.jpg_7472268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Janice Slidell, March 9, 2019, Shade Avenue, Sarasota County" title="janice slidell sarasota_1562166195954.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Janice <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Slidell" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Slidell</span>, March 9, 2019, Shade Avenue, Sarasota County</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Stephen%20Case%20sarasota%20_OP_2_CP__1562166195963.jpg_7472269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Stephen Case, April 6, 2019, 100 block of Algiers Drive, Venice, Sarasota County" title="Stephen Case sarasota (2)_1562166195963.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Stephen Case, April 6, 2019, 100 <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="block" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">block</span> of Algiers Drive, Venice, Sarasota County</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/green-iguana-sightings-reported-in-bay-area-central-florida-counties">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416088150").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416088150").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416088150" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Reported sightings of green iguanas are increasing as the hot summer months bear down on Florida. </p><p>It's an invasive species and <a href="https://myfwc.com/media/3682/eo-17-11.pdf">a 2017 executive order</a> allows residents to humanely kill green iguanas, with permission of the landowner on which one is found. A spokesperson from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tells FOX 13 News the agency has consistently advised homeowners that iguanas are not protected and can be removed from private property.</p><p>Green iguanas are most often seen in areas of South Florida, however a few are reported in the Bay Area and Central Florida every year. </p><p>The number of reported sightings in some counties appears to be on-par with last year. In <a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12115">Sarasota County</a>, three reports have been made so far this year. Last year, there were six reports in Sarasota County. </p><p>Last year, <a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12057">in Hillsborough County</a>, six sightings were reported, but none so far this year.</p> <div id='continue-text-416088150' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416088150' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416088150' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416088150', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416088150'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12081">Manatee County</a> has had one report this year, with two overall in 2018.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12103">Pinellas County</a>, three sightings have been reported this year and eight were reported last year.</p><p><a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12105">Polk County</a> had the highest number of reportings in the Bay Area in 2018 at nine. One has been reported in 2018.</p><p>In Central Florida, fewer sightings have been reported, with <a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/county.cfm?sub=12119&id=us_FL_12009">Brevard County</a> only having one report in 2019 and two in 2018.</p><p>FWC says green iguanas were first reported in Florida in the 1960s. Since then, the population has spread, becoming a nuisance in many South Florida counties. </p><p>There have been reports of green iguana sightings as far north as Alachua County.</p><p>Green iguanas may be kept as pets in Florida, but should not be released into the wild, FWC says.</p><p>They can cause damage to residential and commercial landscape vegetation and are attracted to trees with foliage or flowers, most fruits (except citrus) and vegetables. Some green iguanas cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks, according to FWC.</p><p>On its website, FWC says green iguanas can transmit the infectious bacterium <em>Salmonella</em> to humans through contact with water or surfaces contaminated by their feces.</p><p>For more information on green iguanas, visit <a href="https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/reptiles/iguanas-and-relatives/green-iguana/">https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/reptiles/iguanas-and-relatives/green-iguana/</a>.</p><p>To report a sighting of a green iguana, visit <a href="https://www.eddmaps.org/report/">https://www.eddmaps.org/report/</a>. Fort Meade man arrested after unprovoked punch leads to death of victim, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:22AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:48AM EDT

A Fort Meade man was arrested after punching a man who died days later, deputies said.

On June 22, deputies said they were told by witnesses that the victim, 54-year-old William Forrester, arrived at the Bowling Green Bar on U.S. Highway 17 to deliver food to a friend. Then, for an unknown reason, 35-year-old Shane Barrington walked up to Forrester and punched him with a closed fist, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Forrester, who lived in Bowling Green, fell to the ground, struck his head on the hard floor, and immediately became unconscious, officials said. He was taken to a hospital. Russell Meissner of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Russell Meissner of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Tests reveal new Florida algae blooms too toxic to touch

By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 02 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 05:04PM EDT

In May, Florida Gulf Coast marine scientist Dr. Mike Parsons warned that blooms of toxic algae would erupt in Florida waters this summer. Now researchers are finding toxic blooms in waterways ranging from the Tampa Bay region through South Florida.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protections is currently monitoring a toxic bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the Port Mayaca Dam. Samples of water in this area just tested as three times too toxic to touch.

Last week, another bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the West Palm Beach canal tested seven times too toxic to touch. 