- Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades.

The changes come days after Thomas Dunn, a HART bus driver, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a passenger, while on a route.

Tampa police said the attack appeared to be random.

HART officials say the safety changes, worth $1.3 million, have been in the books for a while, but Dunn's tragic death made them even more critical.

"We want to make sure the riding public knows that transit is still the safest route when it comes to transportation out there," said Colin Mulloy, director of safety and security for HART.

According to Mulloy, every bus and streetcar in the fleet will have brand new HD security cameras that will allow HART officials and law enforcement agents to tap into the video system and monitor any given situation in real-time.

There will also be a video screen inside the buses to remind passengers they're being recorded.

"We are the first in the state to have this put in," said Mulloy.

More armed guards will also be stationed along certain drop-off and pick-up points.

Passengers said they are relieved to hear of the changes.

"It's about time," said Angel Reyes, who rides the bus regularly.