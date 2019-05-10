< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 10 2019 05:13PM SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13) - An elderly couple was found dead inside a Sarasota home this morning, the apparent victims of carbon monoxide poisoning. SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13) - An elderly couple was found dead inside a Sarasota home this morning, the apparent victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The home is a duplex along Bouchard Circle, just south of Clark Road. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the victims were found inside the home, which had "elevated levels of carbon monoxide," which is the colorless, odorless gas produced in car exhaust.

One was found in bed; the other on the floor. They have since been identified as James Livingston, 88, and his 81-year-old wife Sharon.

Investigators remain at the home, but they believe the deaths were accidental.

Their next-door neighbor was saddened by the news. "She was a teeny-tiny girl and she walked every day around the circle. 