- A 9-year-old girl was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Plant City Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on a large rural property off of Varn Road.

According to investigators, an 11-year-old girl was driving a Can-Am Commander with a 9-year-old girl as her passenger.

The girl lost control when trying to turn the vehicle around and it overturned. The 9-year-old was ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.

She was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been publicly identified.

The 11-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.