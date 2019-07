- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Brandon.

Deputies responded to a home on Red Fox Lane around 2 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, the property is an AirBnB listing and was being used for a party at the time of the shooting. Deputies believe an argument involving the victim led up to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and HCSO said deputies are working to locate him.

The victim has not been publicly identified.