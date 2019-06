- The manslaughter case against Michael Drejka continues, almost a year after the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

A pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon could shed light on the case that Drejka’s defense team is putting together.

In July 2018, Drejka was seen on security camera video shooting and killing McGlockton after an argument with McGlockton’s girlfriend over a handicapped parking spot.

Drejka’s attorney, John Trevena, has spoken to media outlets about a plan to bypass a Stand Your Ground defense. Instead, attorneys would build a self-defense case and leave the ultimate interpretation of the shooting to a jury.

Friday’s pre-trial hearing will be an opportunity for Drejka’s attorneys to formally state whether they plan to move forward with a Stand Your Ground hearing, or let the matter go straight to trial.

Continue reading below