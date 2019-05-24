Eller worked as an occupational therapist and yoga instructor in the Tampa Bay Area from 2011 to 2015. Olenik and other friends say she moved to Hawaii because she loved to travel and explore nature.
Fire officials in Maui searched the forest reserve but called it off after 72 hours, citing the island's search policy.
Eller's parents traveled to Hawaii from North Carolina and have been involved in the searches ever since.
Posted May 24 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 11:26PM EDT
The parents of a Tampa teen hit and killed by a Hillsborough County deputy got a permanent reminder of their son’s presence Friday.
Josiah Pinner, 15, was hit and killed by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Montesi while crossing North Florida Avenue Jan. 11. The teen’s middle school, Buchanan Middle School raised over a thousand dollars for a bench in his honor and set it up underneath his favorite spot on campus.
“We still cry. I still don’t sleep don't eat. I try to get by for the girls, but it's just hard,” said Joanne Rojas, Josiah’s mother.
Posted May 24 2019 04:38PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 05:11PM EDT
“Man's best friend” was almost an understatement for the relationship between Drew Epp and his emotional support dog, Java.
"That was his life,” Drew's mother, Donna Epp said. “The dog was his life.”
The 36-year old Parrish man was never without Java. His mother says he suffered from bipolar disorder and paranoid delusions, but Java was his confidant and constant companion.
Posted May 24 2019 05:55PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:32PM EDT
More than 40 international electronic dance music bands will perform on five stages at Raymond James Stadium this Memorial Day weekend.
The Sunset Music Festival draws tens of thousands to Tampa, but with heat and drug-related medical incidents marking past events, festival organizers and city officials are urging attendees to hydrate and stay cool.
They're also doing what they can to give EDM enthusiasts some relief from temperatures forecast in the 90s .