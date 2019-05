- After two weeks of intense searching, missing hiker Amanda Eller was found alive in a dense area of the Makawao Forest Reserve in Hawaii.

According to family friends, Eller was injured and lost in the forest, where she remained for two weeks.

Since her disappearance, a search team made up of dedicated volunteers have spent countless hours trying to find her.

According to a Facebook page documenting the search, Eller was first spotted via helicopter. Rescuers were able to land and make their way to her on the ground.

After being found, Eller spoke to her father on the phone before she was airlifted to the hospital. She is said to be in good spirits and only slightly injured.

Continue reading below

Eller worked as an occupational therapist and yoga instructor in the Tampa Bay Area from 2011 to 2015. Olenik and other friends say she moved to Hawaii because she loved to travel and explore nature.

Fire officials in Maui searched the forest reserve but called it off after 72 hours, citing the island's search policy.

Eller's parents traveled to Hawaii from North Carolina and have been involved in the searches ever since.