<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416764777" data-article-version="1.0">Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-find-2-children-in-car-with-passed-out-adults-in-front-seats?fbclid=IwAR2phNmJRcj99mD1XRyDhiOUyLYZiyYQMI0tRuq_35Fih6Zo96oEWj2oMXU">FOX 13 News staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416764777").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416764777").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416764777" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two children were rescued by deputies from a car where two adults were found passed out in the front seats.</p><p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was found around 3 p.m. Sunday on Bearss Ave by the I-275 on-ramp.</p><p>Both the driver, 37-year-old Scott Moreno, and passenger, 32-year-old Shikira Ford, were unconscious in the front of the vehicle, according to investigators.</p><p>Deputies found the two young children in the back of the Ford SUV.</p><p>Both of the unidentified adults had to be revived with Narcan, the sheriff's office said, noting narcotics were found inside the vehicle. "We are very fortunate that this situation did not end with lives lost, and it's largely due to the quick <br>response of our deputies and the assistance of firefighters."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two children are now in good hands, thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamHCSO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamHCSO</a> deputies.<br>Deputies found them in a vehicle with the driver & front passenger passed out on Bearss Ave.<br>Both adults had to be administered <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Narcan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Narcan</a> to be revived. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_2_7485780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_2_7485780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_2_7485780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_2_7485780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_2_7485780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="King High School senior Harsh Bagdy collected hundreds of donations for 'Summer Rescue Kits', including items like sunscreen, ponchos, umbrellas, and bug spray." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local teen collects hundreds of donations to help homeless during the summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every week Metropolitan Ministries sends their mobile outreach team, the Metro BrigAIDe, out into the community to connect homeless individuals with vital services. </p><p>On Sunday, the BrigAIDe had a little help from 17-year-old Harsh Bagdy. </p><p>The King High School senior collected hundreds of donations for 'Summer Rescue Kits'. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tropical-depression-could-form-in-gulf-of-mexico-this-week" title="Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week" data-articleId="416754346" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that could form into a tropical depression that could affect Florida this week.</p><p>The NHC says the disturbance is forecasted to move over the Gulf of Mexico in two or three days.</p><p>Officials say there is a 40 percent chance of a tropical depression forming through Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-teacher-hit-in-neck-by-celebratory-gunfire-on-fourth-of-july-in-ohio" title="Tampa teacher hit in neck by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July in Ohio" data-articleId="416690352" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_3_7485640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_3_7485640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_3_7485640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_3_7485640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_3_7485640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A local teacher is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet believed to be connected to a case of celebratory gunfire while he was traveling in Ohio." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa teacher hit in neck by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July in Ohio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local teacher is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet believed to be connected to a case of celebratory gunfire.</p><p>It happened Thursday in northeast Ohio where Samuel Rotker is temporarily working for the next few weeks. He says he was talking a walk outside when all of a sudden he was hit by a bullet.</p><p>"It was just like a ton of bricks from above. Bam, right in my neck. Instantly thrown to the ground," Rotker told FOX 13. "That's when I knew it wasn't a firework or a BB gun or something like that. I knew I had been hit by a bullet."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> donations to help homeless during the summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-teacher-hit-in-neck-by-celebratory-gunfire-on-fourth-of-july-in-ohio"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_20190707181705"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa teacher hit in neck by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July in Ohio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sens-introduce-bill-requiring-feds-american-flags-to-be-american-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash" title="american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Senators introduce bill requiring feds' American flags to be American made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/morton-gets-10th-win-rays-beat-yankees-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160614564_1562534447012_7485756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morton gets 10th win, Rays beat Yankees 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-depression-could-form-in-gulf-of-mexico-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/D-52nRXXUAAuL_o_1562536269555_7486047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colorado-sheriff-s-office-bloodhound-helps-find-missing-12-year-old-girl-in-wyoming" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado sheriff's office bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-teacher-hit-in-neck-by-celebratory-gunfire-on-fourth-of-july-in-ohio" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa teacher hit in neck by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July in Ohio</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 