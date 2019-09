- Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a hotel parking lot -- with an urn containing the ashes of the owner's daughter inside.

The sheriff's office said the victim's 2014 gray Ford F-150 was taken from the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites, located at 3624 N Falkenburg Road in Brandon.

The truck was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. on September 7 and 8 a.m. on September 8.

The victim said an urn with his daughter's ashes was inside the truck when it was taken.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

