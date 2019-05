- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two children who they said were taken by their father.

According to the sheriff's office, Tawfik Hart broke into the home where his biological daughter was staying and forcibly removed her.

He shoved a caregiver out of the way as he took the 8-year-old Janessa Hart to his car.

He also has his 10-month-old son Tawfik Hart Jr. with him.

At this time, it is believed that he may be driving toward Georgia in a white Cadillac with Georgia plate # RMV7486.

Continue reading below

Anyone with information about the suspect, who faces charges of burglary and interference of child custody, should contact 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.