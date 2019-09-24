< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hillsborough shelter in need of adoptions after hundreds of dogs were seized from breeder class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hillsborough shelter in need of adoptions after hundreds of dogs were seized from breeder&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder" data-title="Hillsborough shelter in need of adoptions after hundreds of dogs were seized from breeder" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder" addthis:title="Hillsborough shelter in need of adoptions after hundreds of dogs were seized from breeder"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430076818.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430076818");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure 24 2019 12:15PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 24 2019 06:46AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 24 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 12:24PM EDT Shells is about two years old, and she was found as a stray. According to the Pet Resource Center, "When Shells first came in she was a bit timid, but this girl's personality has really started to shine through." Shells is about two years old, and she was found as a stray. According to the Pet Resource Center, "When Shells first came in she was a bit timid, but this girl's personality has really started to shine through." According to the Pet Resource Center, "When Shells first came in she was a bit timid, but this girl's personality has really started to shine through." He is house-trained." He has shown to be friendly with adults, kids, and other dogs too." He is house trained." The shelter says he is a " very high energy pup who is house trained, still working on leash training, and loves playing with toys." The shelter says he is a " very high energy pup who is house trained, still working on leash training, and loves playing with toys." The shelter says she is "house trained, enjoys car rides, likes playing with toys, and loves to explore the outdoors." According to the Pet Resource Center, "When Shells first came in she was a bit timid, but this girl's personality has really started to shine through."" title="shells_1569322417187.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/lucky_1569322769509_7673110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="This 7-year-old male's name is Lucky. The shelter says Lucky "who prefers to be the center of your attention as the only pet in your home. He has shown to be friendly with men, women, and older kids. He is house-trained."" title="lucky_1569322769509.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/brutus_1569322669888_7673109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brutus is 5 years old, and ready for his forever home. The Pet Resource Center says, "Brutus likes to play with toys, he is house trained, and he knows basic obedience skills. He has shown to be friendly with adults, kids, and other dogs too."" title="brutus_1569322669888.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/barry_1569322574752_7673108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Barry is a 3-year-old male who likes long walks. The Pet Resource Shelter says, "Barry has shown to prefer the company of men and can be very nervous around women and children. He is house trained."" title="barry_1569322574752.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/barney_1569322235084_7673106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Barney is a 10-month-old male who was brought to the Pet Resource Center after his owner surrendered him. The shelter says he is a " very high energy pup who is house trained, still working on leash training, and loves playing with toys."" title="barney_1569322235084.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/strype_1569322097992_7673105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Strype was brought to the Pet Resource Center in August after her owner surrendered the 11-year-old. The shelter says she is "house trained, enjoys car rides, likes playing with toys, and loves to explore the outdoors."" title="strype_1569322097992.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder" data-title="Dog seizure creates overcrowding at county shelter" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder" addthis:title="Dog seizure creates overcrowding at county shelter" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/hillsborough-shelter-in-need-of-adoptions-after-hundreds-of-dogs-were-seized-from-breeder";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430076818" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines430076818' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/300-dogs-seized-from-filth-in-east-tampa-breeding-facility"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Hundreds_of_dogs_rescued_from_Tampa_bree_3_7672055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>300 dogs seized from Tampa breeder</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Following one of the largest dog rescue operations in Hillsborough County’s history, the county shelter is now in desperate need to clear some space. </p><p>The Pet Resource Center took in nearly 350 dogs after animal control officers seized them from a breeder in East Tampa, called Trish’s All-Breeds Pet Grooming. The dogs are mostly smaller breeds, like Shih Tzus, terriers and Malteses, many of which have been living in horrible conditions, and are in need of some medical attention. </p><p>Before the seizure, the county shelter was already over capacity, and, in order to make some space, they are urging people to adopt or foster the dogs that were already waiting. To get people in the door, they are waiving adoption fees. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="https://solutions.hillsboroughcounty.org/enterprise/f?p=236:11:::::P11_PET_TYPE:Dog">View list of adoptable dogs at the Pet Resource Center's website</a></strong></p><p>Officials said they started their investigation after months of receiving complaints about Trish’s All-Breeds Pet Grooming. They said the breeder’s facility was overcrowded, and the dogs had skin and eye issues. I mean, some of the ones we looked at had hardly any teeth.”</p><p>Inside that facility, there were between 20 and 30 dogs in a cage, that should have only had one or two.</p><p>"When you went into the buildings it was wall-to-wall animals," said Scott Trebatoski, the Pet Resource Center director. "We don't want people to forget to come in and adopt. Every animal that gets adopted, whether it's a cat or dog, it gives our staff more time to work with the dogs that need socialization." </p><p>This isn’t the first time Trish’s All-Breeds Pet Grooming had issues. In fact, officials said they ran into the same problems back in 1999, and 450 animals were removed from that same facility. </p><p>Animal control officials said the owner never followed through on improvements, forcing a judge to issue an order for all the dogs to be removed. The owner is not allowed to own or breed them, ever again, according to the ruling. </p><p>Animal Control officers said they want to talk to the facility’s owner, but haven’t been able to track him down. The county has an emergency facility that is not open to the public, but is meant to keep animals involved in investigations. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/northeast-high-school-football-player-fighting-for-his-life-after-collapsing-on-field" title="Jacquez Welch's legacy to live on through donated organs" data-articleId="429938188" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Football_player_s_organs_being_donated_0_7672757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Football_player_s_organs_being_donated_0_7672757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Football_player_s_organs_being_donated_0_7672757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Football_player_s_organs_being_donated_0_7672757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Football_player_s_organs_being_donated_0_7672757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monday night, Jacquez Welch's mother and hundreds of family and friends gathered to celebrate his life and the lives being saved by the donation of his organs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jacquez Welch's legacy to live on through donated organs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellie Cowan & Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just one week ago, Marcia Nelson was celebrating her son’s first college scholarship offer.</p><p>Monday night, she and hundreds of family and friends gathered to celebrate a life well-lived -- and others being saved by the donation of Jacquez Welch's organs.</p><p>Jacquez, a standout senior football player at Northeast High School and 4.0 student, collapsed during a game in St. Petersburg, Florida Friday. Doctors said an undiagnosed condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM) was causing Jacquez's brain to bleed. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-schools-overhauling-health-sex-education-courses" title="Pasco County schools overhauling health, sex education courses" data-articleId="430042356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Sex_education_changing_in_Pasco_County_1_7672845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Sex_education_changing_in_Pasco_County_1_7672845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Sex_education_changing_in_Pasco_County_1_7672845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Sex_education_changing_in_Pasco_County_1_7672845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Sex_education_changing_in_Pasco_County_1_7672845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The changes will be based on results of an anonymous and voluntary survey taken by more than 1,400 students from 13 high schools." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco County schools overhauling health, sex education courses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Change is coming to health and sex education at Pasco County schools. The curriculums are being revised for the first time in 15 years, based partially on results of surveys taken by students.</p><p>More than 1,400 students from 13 high schools filled out an anonymous and voluntary survey covering a wide range of health-related behaviors. </p><p>The results have prompted district leaders to look at major changes to health and sexual education curriculums.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/child-burglars-vandalized-damaged-property-at-spring-hill-school-deputies-say" title="Child burglars vandalized, damaged property at Spring Hill school, deputies say" data-articleId="430110243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84084-HERNANDO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591352551_52966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child burglars vandalized, damaged property at Spring Hill school, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old and 9-year-old could face charges after causing damage inside a Hernando County elementary school and writing "vulgarities" on whiteboards, deputies said.</p><p>Deputies said the two students entered the front gate of J.D. Floyd Elementary School, and walked into four classrooms that were either unlocked or not secured. Investigators said that's where the vandalism occurred. The children, detectives said, flipped tables, wrote on the whiteboard, damaged school computers and other technology, and damaged teachers' personal equipment and property.</p><p>One area of the school is used by the PACE Center for Girls, which is separate from the property of the elementary school. That's where most of the breeder dogs will be housed. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_pelosifile_092419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-says-he-will-release-transcript-of-call-to-ukrainian-president"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-to-make-announcement-amid-impeachment-calls" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/getty_pelosifile_092419_1569345168437_7673742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Speaker&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-says-he-will-release-transcript-of-call-to-ukrainian-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump%20GETTY%20UN_1569350171730.jpg_7673838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;addresses&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;Nations&#x20;General&#x20;Assembly&#x20;at&#x20;UN&#x20;headquarters&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says he will release transcript of call to Ukrainian president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-year-old-attacked-in-michigan-condo-by-intruder-wanting-to-see-someone-die-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/police%20lights_1569346317011.jpg_7673753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>90-year-old attacked in Michigan condo by intruder 'wanting to see someone die'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-inmate-confesses-to-making-a-murderer-killing-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/making%20a%20murderer%20confession_1569344103788.jpg_7673716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;men&#x20;--&#x20;Steven&#x20;Avery&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;nephew&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Dassey&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;have&#x20;spent&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;decade&#x20;behind&#x20;bars&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;convicted&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;2005&#x20;murder&#x20;of&#x20;photographer&#x20;Halbach&#x2e;&#x20;Rech&#x20;confirmed&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;confessed&#x20;is&#x20;neither&#x20;Avery&#x20;nor&#x20;Dassey&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin inmate confesses to 'Making a Murderer' killing: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/coast-guard-crew-from-jacksonville-intercepts-narco-sub-carrying-165-million-in-cocaine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/jax%20coast%20guard%20stop%20sub%203_1569343006694.jpg_7673680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Petty&#x20;Officer&#x20;1st&#x20;Class&#x20;Luke&#x20;Clayton&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard crew from Jacksonville intercepts narco sub carrying $165 million in cocaine</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 